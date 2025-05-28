Punjab: Aiming for corruption-free system, says CM Mann

A day after launching the easy registration scheme, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the sub-registrar office in Mohali to check the progress of the newly implemented process. The purpose of the visit was not to find faults but to further streamline processes in government offices, he said. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann during inspection at the Mohali sub-registrar office on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Describing the initiative as the first of its kind in the country, he said it has been launched to ensure that property registration is smooth and free of hassles and corruption.

Reiterating the benefits of the scheme, the CM said it promotes self-reliance, reduces dependency on private deed writers, and empowers citizens to handle their transactions independently. He highlighted that people no longer need to visit banks for payments as the online consolidated payment gateway allows for all required fees — including stamp duty and registration fees — to be paid in a single digital transaction. This eliminates the need for demand drafts or cash handling, addressing both convenience and security concerns, added Bhagwant Mann.

He said the 48-hour document pre-scrutiny process and appointment-based registration system minimise disruption to people’s work and family life. “It reduces dependency on middlemen,” he said.

According to the CM, the scheme, launched successfully in Mohali, will soon be replicated across the state. A trial phase will be conducted in every district from July 15 and full implementation is scheduled to begin on August 1. During his visit, he interacted with people and sought their feedback on the scheme. People said they were attended to promptly and without any undue delay. They congratulated the CM on launching this initiative, the government stated.