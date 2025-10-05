Punjab aims for ₹350 cr under scheme for special aid to states, says Cheema

The Directorate of Treasury and Accounts (DTA), Punjab, has unveiled a suite of major digital transformation initiatives aimed at modernising financial administration, boosting transparency, and enhancing efficiency across all government departments. These reforms, spanning accounting, audit, fund management, and citizen services, mark a significant step towards fully digital governance in Punjab. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the directorate has successfully developed the SNA-SPARSH, a new fund flow mechanism for centrally sponsored schemes, and has availed an incentive of ₹450 crore in FY 24-25. (HT File)

“A separate SNA-SPARSH treasury has been created to facilitate this mechanism, and the state is now aiming for an incentive of ₹350 crore under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment for the fiscal year 2025-26 (SASCI 2025-26)”, he added.

Highlighting another key initiative, the finance minister said that the Pensioner Sewa Portal (PSP) has been developed in consultation with Punjab Development Commission (PDC) to create a centralised database of all pensioners and facilitate online pension case processing between banks and the treasury. He said that this portal enables activities like sending e-PPO from treasury to banks and provides pensioners with real-time tracking of pension updates, grievance handling, life certificate integrations, and the ability to submit update requests.

Discussing the new Audit Management System (AMS), Cheema said that AMS grants all stakeholders real-time access to audit reports and facilitates enhanced oversight, with regular review meetings at the administrative secretary level for timely resolution of audit paras. “The DTA also plans to include the accountant general’s audit reports in its future roadmap,” said Cheema.