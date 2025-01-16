Punjab: Akal Takht, SGPC condole activist Surat Singh Khalsa’s demise

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of 91-year-old Sikh activist Surat Singh Khalsa, who undertook a prolonged hunger strike to press for the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms and are still lodged in different jails of the country. Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh

Terming his demise as a big loss to the community, Dhami said Khalsa dedicated his life to the cause of Sikh prisoners. “He waged his struggle with utmost commitment,” Dhami said while expressing sympathy with the family of Khalsa.

Giani Raghbir Singh said Khalsa would be remembered for his unparalleled contribution to the struggle for Sikh prisoners who are languishing in different jails for decades.