Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Akal Takht, SGPC condole activist Surat Singh Khalsa’s demise

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jan 16, 2025 08:30 AM IST

Giani Raghbir Singh said Khalsa would be remembered for his unparalleled contribution to the struggle for Sikh prisoners who are languishing in different jails for decades

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of 91-year-old Sikh activist Surat Singh Khalsa, who undertook a prolonged hunger strike to press for the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms and are still lodged in different jails of the country.

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh
Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh

Terming his demise as a big loss to the community, Dhami said Khalsa dedicated his life to the cause of Sikh prisoners. “He waged his struggle with utmost commitment,” Dhami said while expressing sympathy with the family of Khalsa.

Giani Raghbir Singh said Khalsa would be remembered for his unparalleled contribution to the struggle for Sikh prisoners who are languishing in different jails for decades.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On