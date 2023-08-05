Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Purohit thanks PM for sanctioning 4,762 cr for 22 rly stations in Punjab

Purohit thanks PM for sanctioning 4,762 cr for 22 rly stations in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 05, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday expressed gratitude on behalf of people of Punjab and Chandigarh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocation ₹5,000 crore for the redevelopment of railway stations in Punjab and Chandigarh

Chandigarh : Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday expressed gratitude on behalf of people of Punjab and Chandigarh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocation 5,000 crore for the redevelopment of railway stations in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday expressed gratitude on behalf of people of Punjab and Chandigarh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocation <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 crore for the redevelopment of railway stations in Punjab and Chandigarh.
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday expressed gratitude on behalf of people of Punjab and Chandigarh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocation 5,000 crore for the redevelopment of railway stations in Punjab and Chandigarh.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the governor conveyed his appreciation for the government’s decision to invest in the comprehensive re-development of Chandigarh railway station and 22 railway stations in Punjab. “This allocation will have a transformative impact on the railway infrastructure of Punjab and Chandigarh, thereby significantly elevating the amenities at these stations and facilitating improved facilities for the passengers and travellers,” he wrote.

The allocation to the tune of 4,762 crore for 22 railway stations of Punjab and 436 crore for Chandigarh railway station is expected to bolster the development process, reads the letter.

Besides 436 crore for the Chandigarh railway station, 23.7 crore for Kotkapura junction in Faridkot, 25.1 crore for Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib, 27.6 crore for Ferozepur Cantt and 21.1 crore have been sanctioned for Abohar in Ferozepur. Similarly, 19.5 crore for Fazilka railway station, 21.3 crore for Pathankot City Railway Station, 16.5 crore for Gurdaspur Railway Station, 99 crore for Jalandhar Cantt junction, 24.4 for Phillaur junction, 26.6 crore for Kapurthala railway station have been sanctioned. Ludhiana junction has received the lion’s share amounting to 460 crore, Dhandari Kalan 17.6 crore, Mansa 26 crore, Mohali 23.2 crore while 47.5 crore have been sanctioned for Patiala railway station.

The Anandpur Sahib Railway Station has been sanctioned 24.2 crore, Roopnagar 24 crore, Nangal Dam 23.3 crore, Dhuri 37.6 crore, Sangrur 25.5 crore, Malerkotla 22.9 and Muktsar railway station has been sanctioned 21.2 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out