Purohit thanks PM for sanctioning 4,762 cr for 22 rly stations in Punjab

Chandigarh : Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday expressed gratitude on behalf of people of Punjab and Chandigarh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocation ₹5,000 crore for the redevelopment of railway stations in Punjab and Chandigarh.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the governor conveyed his appreciation for the government’s decision to invest in the comprehensive re-development of Chandigarh railway station and 22 railway stations in Punjab. “This allocation will have a transformative impact on the railway infrastructure of Punjab and Chandigarh, thereby significantly elevating the amenities at these stations and facilitating improved facilities for the passengers and travellers,” he wrote.

The allocation to the tune of ₹4,762 crore for 22 railway stations of Punjab and ₹436 crore for Chandigarh railway station is expected to bolster the development process, reads the letter.

Besides ₹436 crore for the Chandigarh railway station, ₹23.7 crore for Kotkapura junction in Faridkot, ₹25.1 crore for Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib, ₹27.6 crore for Ferozepur Cantt and ₹21.1 crore have been sanctioned for Abohar in Ferozepur. Similarly, ₹19.5 crore for Fazilka railway station, ₹21.3 crore for Pathankot City Railway Station, ₹16.5 crore for Gurdaspur Railway Station, ₹99 crore for Jalandhar Cantt junction, ₹24.4 for Phillaur junction, ₹26.6 crore for Kapurthala railway station have been sanctioned. Ludhiana junction has received the lion’s share amounting to ₹460 crore, Dhandari Kalan ₹17.6 crore, Mansa ₹26 crore, Mohali ₹23.2 crore while ₹47.5 crore have been sanctioned for Patiala railway station.

The Anandpur Sahib Railway Station has been sanctioned ₹24.2 crore, Roopnagar ₹24 crore, Nangal Dam ₹23.3 crore, Dhuri ₹37.6 crore, Sangrur ₹25.5 crore, Malerkotla ₹22.9 and Muktsar railway station has been sanctioned ₹21.2 crore.