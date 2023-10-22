Punjab and Haryana HC asks Punjab CS, DGP to assist NHAI in completing Bharatmala projects

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) to assist the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with the timely completion of its projects in the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court

The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur and justice Kuldeep Tiwari gave a slew of directions with regard to the land acquisition process in the state on the plea from NHAI.

It was in April 2022, the NHAI had moved high court seeking a probe and alleging that in its Greenfield Alignment project, there has been ₹200-crore increase in the land acquisition cost in respect of the 30-km stretch between Mehmadpur, Ambala, and IT City, Mohali. It was submitted that the issue was raised with the Punjab chief secretary, but no action was taken. Subsequently, the issue of delay and hurdles faced by NHAI, especially getting possession of the requisite land in its different projects came up before the court with a demand from the agency that it be streamlined.

As per NHAI’s counsel, senior advocate Chetan Mittal, greenfield projects worth ₹13,000 crore are being executed in Punjab, including Delhi-Katra Expressway, Ludhiana-Rupnagar to Kharar Highway, Ludhiana-Bathinda Highway. Despite depositing the amount, the complete possession of land was not delivered especially in respect of these projects.

Two years have passed and the projects are incomplete due to delay in the hands of the state authorities in the handing over the possession of land even though the amount involved has been deposited, NHAI counsel had informed the court.

Now, the high court has directed the DGP to ensure to give police assistance as and when required by NHAI for getting encumbrance-free possession and further action against the police officers, who are delaying in giving such police assistance. The “competent authority” is directed to give notice, within a week of requisite compliances made by NHAI, to the landowners for handing over possession within 60 days. The competent authority is further directed to seek police assistance in case of non-compliance of the notice,” the court said, adding that in case the deadlines are breached, the NHAI may approach the chief secretary.

The court also directed NHAI to supply the list of incomplete or pending projects to the state authorities, upon this the chief secretary, would direct the competent authority to take action within one week and ensure that encumbrance-free possession is delivered within two months.

To the issue of escalation of land acquisition cost in which NHAI had sought a probe, the high court has directed that the agency would provide the details of ante-dated awards to the chief secretary of Punjab as well as Haryana. Both the officers have been directed to take “suitable action” against the officials involved.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON