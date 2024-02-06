 Punjab and Haryana HC stays Feb 7 strike by PGIMER employees - Hindustan Times
Punjab and Haryana HC stays Feb 7 strike by PGIMER employees

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 06, 2024 05:53 AM IST

There are around 4,000 contractual workers affiliated to various bodies who had given a call to strike work at PGIMER on Wednesday

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday stayed the February 7 strike notice given by various workers union of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

HC directed the home secretary of Chandigarh administration to ensure that stay orders are complied with. (HT File Photo)
The bench of justice GS Sandhwalia and justice Lapita Banerji also directed that Ashwani Kumar Munjal, chairman, Joint Action Committee of PGI Contract Workers Union, will not enter the hospital premises till further orders.

It further directed the home secretary of Chandigarh administration to ensure that high court orders are complied with. In case there is a violation, steps be taken so that law and order situation did not arise, it directed.

The court acted on the plea from PGIMER, claiming that in order to bypass the earlier orders passed by high court, fresh unions were being formed at the instance of Munjal, who had retired from the institute. It was also stated that since 2019, orders had been passed by high court on several occasions against striking work, but again a strike call was given by these employee unions in support of their demands.

There are around 4,000 contractual workers affiliated to various bodies who had given a call to strike work on Wednesday.

