Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC Bar body boycotts judge over ‘misbehaviour’

HC Bar body boycotts judge over ‘misbehaviour’

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 27, 2023 12:54 AM IST

The Bar body, with nearly 4,000 members, held a general house on Friday afternoon, where the complaint of advocate Herbans Lal Sharma was taken up

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) on Friday decided to boycott the court of justice Anil Kshetarpal over alleged “misbehaviour complaints”.

The Bar body has decided to boycott the court of justice Anil Kshetarpal over alleged “misbehaviour complaints”. (HT)
The Bar body has decided to boycott the court of justice Anil Kshetarpal over alleged “misbehaviour complaints”. (HT)

The Bar body, with nearly 4,000 members, held a general house on Friday afternoon, where the complaint of advocate Herbans Lal Sharma was taken up. It was subsequently decided to boycott the court of justice Kshetarpal and seek his transfer.

A resolution passed quoted two more instances of alleged misbehaviour and complaints, and said the executive committee had met justice Kshetarpal “on numerous occasions and requested him not to misbehave” with the lawyers.

But on Friday again, a fresh complaint was received against the judge, following which the general house meeting was called. The registrar general, high court, Ramesh Chander Dimri, could not be contacted despite several attempts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boycott haryana punjab + 1 more
boycott haryana punjab
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out