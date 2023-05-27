HC Bar body boycotts judge over ‘misbehaviour’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) on Friday decided to boycott the court of justice Anil Kshetarpal over alleged “misbehaviour complaints”. The Bar body has decided to boycott the court of justice Anil Kshetarpal over alleged “misbehaviour complaints”. (HT)

The Bar body, with nearly 4,000 members, held a general house on Friday afternoon, where the complaint of advocate Herbans Lal Sharma was taken up. It was subsequently decided to boycott the court of justice Kshetarpal and seek his transfer.

A resolution passed quoted two more instances of alleged misbehaviour and complaints, and said the executive committee had met justice Kshetarpal “on numerous occasions and requested him not to misbehave” with the lawyers.

But on Friday again, a fresh complaint was received against the judge, following which the general house meeting was called. The registrar general, high court, Ramesh Chander Dimri, could not be contacted despite several attempts.