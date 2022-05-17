Punjab and Haryana high court stays Khemka’s arrest in Panchkula case
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka in a case registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Panchkula.
The high court bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan passed the order on Khemka’s plea.
Though the detailed order is awaited, his lawyer Arshdeep Singh Cheema said, “Acting on the plea, the high court has issued notice of motion and stayed his arrest.”
The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sanjeev Verma, the managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC), on April 26 at the Sector-5 police station in Panchkula.
The allegations are of making appointments at HSWC in an illegal and arbitrary manner when Khemka served as its MD.
The plea says other members of the screening committee who selected candidates were left out and only the petitioner was roped in as accused. The FIR was registered without the approval of the competent authority under Section 17-A of PC Act, 1988, which is a statutory requirement of protection given to a public servant. Allegations in the FIR, even if taken to true did not constitute offence under any penal provision, especially when issuance of appointments by the petitioner was merely a follow-up ministerial act, pursuant to the selection finalised by the executive committee, the plea said.
It argues that same set of allegations have been inquired into by the police in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and no cognizable or any other offence was concluded to be found out.
“The timing of the extremely vexatious complaint on April 11 for 12-year-old allegations, immediately upon Verma’s appointment as HSWC MD on April 8 and vindictiveness of his action towards maligning the petitioner’s reputation by misusing official position as MD, warrants immediate indulgence of high court,” it was stated.
Verma, too, was booked on Khemka’s complaint. The criminal case against him has been registered under the sections pertaining to a public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury, threatening any person to give false evidence, using as true a certificate known to be false, and criminal conspiracy.
Cyber fraudster dupes naval official
A fraudster duped a naval officer of ₹1.25 lakh by sending him an SMS saying that his account would soon be blocked as he had not updated his Know Your Customer details. To update the details, the officer clicked the link in January. Since the complainant was out working on a ship, he was unavailable to record his statement for five months. A First Information Report was later registered against the unidentified fraudster.
Farmer leaders meet Punjab CM over new paddy sowing schedule
Members of 23 farmer unions of Punjab gathered at Amb Sahib Gurudwara in Phase-8 in Mohali on Tuesday morning to march towards Chandigarh as part of their protest against the paddy-sowing schedule announced by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government. Also read: Farmer unions in Punjab slam wheat export ban All Mohali-Chandigarh borders, including the Yadavindra Public School roundabout, have been sealed as a precautionary measure since Monday night.
Who is CH Pratap Reddy - Bengaluru's new police commissioner?
In a major shuffle, the Karnataka government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer CH Pratap Reddy as the new Bengaluru city police commissioner, replacing Kamal Pant, according to an official order. The 1991-batch IPS officer, Reddy previously served as an additional director general of police of the law and order department of Karnataka. A native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy is a B. Tech graduate. Usually, Bengaluru's police commissioners are replaced every year.
On Neemuch violence, Digvijaya Singh's questions for district administration
As Madhya Pradesh witnessed another episode of communal violence, this time in Neemuch, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said he questioned the district administration about the incident. Singh's third query was if it was a crime to install idol on a government land, without permission; yes, he said was the response. “We will act on the basis of CCTV footage,” he quoted the officials as saying.
Guna firing: Third accused killed
Bhopal/Guna: A third accused in the firing in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district last week was killed on Tuesday, a police officer said. Police superintendent Rajeev Mishra said that Chotu Pathan was spotted in Guna's Ruthiya area before he was killed. Police earlier killed Naushad Mewati and Shehzad Mewati, the other two accused in the case, on Saturday. Four people have been arrested in the case while two are absconding.
