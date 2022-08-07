Punjab and Haryana high court summons PSPCL chairman
The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned chairman and managing director, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for September 1 over non-speaking orders being passed in the cases of disputes between the corporation and employees.
“This court had noticed that there are several other matters as well wherein the employees have approached this Court alleging that the appellate authority had passed non-speaking orders,” the bench of justice Anupinder Singh Grewal observed directing the chairman to be present in Court on September 1 to explain as to why the appellate authority is repeatedly deciding appeals by non-speaking orders burdening the high court with “avoidable litigation”.
The court was dealing with the plea of one Rajinder Kumar who in the August 4 petition had argued that the punishing authority had imposed the punishment of stoppage of four increments without cumulative effect on the petitioner. He appealed against the same, which had been decided by a non-speaking order.
In 2021, the petitioner had approached court in the same dispute in which court had directed that his plea be reconsidered and a fresh order be passed with a personal hearing to him.
The court was informed that personal hearing was granted by two directors but the appellate authority has once again dismissed his appeal without assigning any reasons.
The court observed that a perusal of the order passed indicated that it is non-speaking order. Although it mentions that it has taken into account the reply, charge-sheet and other material but there is no reference to the nature of allegations against the petitioner or to the issues raised by the petitioner in his appeal, the bench observed adding that there are several other cases in which employees have been alleging that nonspeaking orders have been passed.
Single payment window in place at Ludhiana MC suvidha kendras, token system in offing
In a move aimed at doing away with public harassment and the time-consuming process of making payments, the municipal corporation has implemented a single-window system in its suvidha kendras and the official website for payment of dues. The authorities are now working to introduce a digital token system at the MC suvidha kendras, under which screens will also be installed and tokens will be given to visitors with an aim to avoid long queues.
Mapping Raut’s plots in scenic Kihim
Mumbai/Alibag: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for nearly 10 hours at the agency's Ballard Estate office and recorded her statement in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to a redevelopment project in Patra Chawl, Goregaon. According to the ED, Raut's “front man” Pravin Raut received money from HDIL, a construction company, some of which was reportedly transferred to Varsha Raut.
Ludhiana: Man held for wildlife trafficking
A man was arrested near Model Town Extension cremation ground on Saturday with a snake and organs of wild animals during a joint operation conducted by People for Animals and the wildlife department. The accused has been identified as Baba, 28. Ludhiana wildlife range officer Shaminder Singh said the accused has been booked under the Wildlife Animal Protection Act and the snake and organs recovered from him have been sent for forensic testing.
Two arrested for assaulting cop in Anand Vihar police station
The police have nabbed two men for allegedly assaulting a Delhi Police head constable at the Anand Vihar police station on July 30, a video of which went viral on social media, said officials on Saturday. In the video, at least three men could be seen slapping the police officer in uniform. One of the suspects could be seen holding the policeman by his collar, while several others surrounded the victim.
Allow use of plastic bags wider than 75 microns: Ludhiana industry representatives
Raising hue and cry over the losses being suffered due to imposition of complete ban on single-use plastic items, the plastic industry representatives demanded lifting of the restriction on the manufacture, trade and use of plastic carry bags with width above 75 micron. “Even the general public is facing difficulties due to the imposition of ban as no other alternative is available in the market,” general secretary Puneet Makhija said.
