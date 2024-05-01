Punjab and Sind Bank win the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey tournament

Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) won the 5th edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament in a tough match against Indian Air Force (IAF) with 12-11 goals in penalty shootout. The tournament, which began on April 25, concluded on Tuesday. Air Chief Marshal Vivek R Chaudhari with Punjab and Sind Bank team that won the 5th edition of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey tournament played at 3BRD, Air Force Station, in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Air Chief Marshal (ACM) VR Chaudhari, Chief of Air Staff, formally declared the tournament closed.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Complementing the finalists and the prize winners on the occasion, ACM Chaudhari expressed his appreciation for the playing standards and the level of skill of all participating teams.

A total of 12 teams, including those from the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka air force, also participated in the tournament. Teams from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, CISF, Punjab Police, Punjab and Sind Bank, Indian Railway, RCF Kapurthala, Chandigarh XI and State Bank of India were also among the playing teams.

Junior Warrant Officer Lovdeep Singh from the IAF was awarded the man of the match, while Rajinder Singh from PSB was named the player of the tournament.

During the closing ceremony, prominent hockey veterans, such as Dronacharya awardee AK Bansal and Arjuna awardees Prabhjot Singh, Rajpal Singh and Rani Rampal, were felicitated for their contribution to the sport.

Air Commodore Rajiv Shrivastava, air officer commanding, 3BRD, and Group Captain Manpreet Singh, chief administration officer, 3BRD, were also present on the occasion.