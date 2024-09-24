Punjab: As field fires rage in Amritsar, 52k-fine slapped on farmers

Coming down heavily on farmers resorting to stubble burning, the Amritsar administration on Monday slapped fine of ₹52,500 on 20 offenders in 25 cases. A farmer stands near the burning rice straw after harvesting the paddy crops on the outskirts of Amritsar on Monday. (AFP)

“From September 15 to September 23, as many as 51 farm fires incidents were detected through satellite. When teams of the administration visited the spots, 25 cases were confirmed, following which respective farmers were fined ₹52,500. Of this, ₹32,500 was charged on the spot”, said Sukhdev Singh, executive engineer of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

The Punjab government has been under pressure to curb farm fires that have started early this season, setting the alarm bells ringing. In the past, FIRs have been registered against the errant farmers and also red entries were made in their revenue records, but the practice of stubble burning goes on unabated.

Last year, the total farm fire count in Punjab dipped by 25% in comparison to 2022 figures. Against the count of 49,922 in 2022, the number came down to 36,623 in 2023. However, the area under stubble fires increased by 27% (19 lakh acres in 2023 against 15 lakh acres in 2022).

This time, cases of stubble burning have been reported 15 days before the start of paddy harvest, which usually begins on October 1. Most of the fires are being reported from the areas where the early maturing variety of premium aromatic basmati is harvested, with Amritsar leading the pack, said officials.

Every year, the northern region, especially Delhi and its surrounding areas face a public health crisis in the run-up to and during most of the winter season. The crisis begins with the farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, where farmers set fire to hundreds of square kilometres of paddy fields after harvesting them to clear them of residue, posing severe health and environmental risks. It causes a smog jacket to form over northern India.

Every kharif season, paddy is cultivated on nearly seven million acres, which produces 22 million tonnes of paddy stubble.

“Maximum incidents (of field fires) were reported from Amritsar-2 and Majitha sub-divisions of the district. On directions of deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, our teams are keeping vigil day and night with the help of modern technological tools. We have also arranged extra bailer machines to clear the fields for sowing of vegetables. Farmer can contact agriculture officer of concerned block in case they need bailers,” added the PPCB official.

”The DC has also issued passes to those who want to manage their stubble with bailer machines and trailers. They will get exemption from toll tax and can transport the crop residue without any hassle”, he added.