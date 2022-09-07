Punjab: ASI kills self at Mukstar court complex
Muktsar SP (headquarters) Kulwant Rai said the 53-year-old ASI was leading a police team that had escorted prisoners to the court
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kulwinder Singh, allegedly shot himself dead at the Muktsar district court complex on Tuesday. Police said the 53-year-old cop died instantly. Muktsar SP (headquarters) Kulwant Rai said the ASI was leading a police team that had escorted prisoners to the court. “Eyewitnesses said Kulwinder used his official carbine to take his life,” he added.
‘AAP government keen to set up film city’
Adopt allied activities to boost income: CM to farmers
-
Life threat to Moose Wala’s father real, finds probe; 1 held
A first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday after a probe by Mansa police found out that the death threat sent to slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkour Singh Sidhu by the Bishnoi gang through an email was 'real'. As per sources, Mansa police have traced the alleged accused to Rajasthan, where the Bishnoi gang has a strong base.
-
Ludhiana | Woman referred to different hospital after childbirth complications, died en-route
A woman in need of urgent medical attention after childbirth died after being turned away from two hospitals, instead being referred to a third. The victim succumbed while on her way to the Police have booked a doctor, Sushma of Sushma Hospital on Peerkhana road, Khanna, for causing death due to negligence, following the complaint from the deceased's husband.
-
Ludhiana grocer foils robbery bid, fights off armed robbers
A grocer late on Monday foiled a robbery bid and fought off armed robbers even after the accused took a couple of shots at him on Balloke road. The grocer escaped unhurt as the bullets missed shot past him. In his complaint, Grocer Pankaj Grover, 39, said two of the four accused came into his shop posing as customers as the other kept a watch outside.
-
Reeling under marital stress, Ludhiana woman sets 3-year-old son on fire
In a shocking incident to have emerged from Ghudani Kalan village, a woman set Manjit Kaur, the accused's mother's three-year-old son on fire after pouring synthetic motor oil on the toddler. Following the incident, Khanna police have registered an attempt to murder case against the accused — identified as Rupinder Kaur. The three-year-old has since been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where his condition has been described as critical.
-
500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space
When asked whether the upcoming office will also be called Sena Bhavan, Sada Sarvankar, the rebel Sena MLA from Mahim, who has been part of the search committee, said it would be a regular party office used for administrative purposes.
