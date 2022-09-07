Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: ASI kills self at Mukstar court complex

Punjab: ASI kills self at Mukstar court complex

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 03:49 AM IST

Muktsar SP (headquarters) Kulwant Rai said the 53-year-old ASI was leading a police team that had escorted prisoners to the court

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kulwinder Singh, allegedly shot himself dead at the Muktsar district court complex on Tuesday. (Image for representational purpose)
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kulwinder Singh, allegedly shot himself dead at the Muktsar district court complex on Tuesday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondents, Bathinda

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kulwinder Singh, allegedly shot himself dead at the Muktsar district court complex on Tuesday. Police said the 53-year-old cop died instantly. Muktsar SP (headquarters) Kulwant Rai said the ASI was leading a police team that had escorted prisoners to the court. “Eyewitnesses said Kulwinder used his official carbine to take his life,” he added.

‘AAP government keen to set up film city’

Chandigarh Housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Tuesday said that the AAP government was keen to set up North India’s first state-of-the-art film and entertainment city in Punjab. “This will provide a platform to the Punjabi film and music industry,” he said after a visit to Ramoji Film City and Annapurna Studios along with a delegation to study their infrastructure and concept in detail.

Adopt allied activities to boost income: CM to farmers

Chandigarh CM Bhagwant Mann urged the farmers to adopt horticulture, bee-keeping and other agriculture allied activities to supplement their income. Mann, while launching items produced by Markfed here, said food production has reached the point of saturation and the need of the hour is to maximise fruit and vegetable production.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday after a probe by Mansa police found out that the death threat sent to slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkour Singh Sidhu by the Bishnoi gang through an email was ‘real’. (Sameer Sehgal/HT file)

    Life threat to Moose Wala’s father real, finds probe; 1 held

    A first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday after a probe by Mansa police found out that the death threat sent to slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkour Singh Sidhu by the Bishnoi gang through an email was 'real'. As per sources, Mansa police have traced the alleged accused to Rajasthan, where the Bishnoi gang has a strong base.

  • A woman who referred to a different hospital after childbirth complications in Ludhiana, died en-route. (HT File)

    Ludhiana | Woman referred to different hospital after childbirth complications, died en-route

    A woman in need of urgent medical attention after childbirth died after being turned away from two hospitals, instead being referred to a third. The victim succumbed while on her way to the Police have booked a doctor, Sushma of Sushma Hospital on Peerkhana road, Khanna, for causing death due to negligence, following the complaint from the deceased's husband.

  • A Ludhiana-based grocer foiled a planned robbery bid by fighting off two armed robbers. (iStockphoto)

    Ludhiana grocer foils robbery bid, fights off armed robbers

    A grocer late on Monday foiled a robbery bid and fought off armed robbers even after the accused took a couple of shots at him on Balloke road. The grocer escaped unhurt as the bullets missed shot past him. In his complaint, Grocer Pankaj Grover, 39, said two of the four accused came into his shop posing as customers as the other kept a watch outside.

  • Police booked a Ludhiana-based woman, reeling under marital stress, for attempted murder after she set her 3-year-old son on fire. (Getty Images)

    Reeling under marital stress, Ludhiana woman sets 3-year-old son on fire

    In a shocking incident to have emerged from Ghudani Kalan village, a woman set Manjit Kaur, the accused's mother's three-year-old son on fire after pouring synthetic motor oil on the toddler. Following the incident, Khanna police have registered an attempt to murder case against the accused — identified as Rupinder Kaur. The three-year-old has since been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where his condition has been described as critical.

  • The key factor in Vastu Central’s favour other than presumably its vastu compliance was its location (HT Photo)

    500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space

    When asked whether the upcoming office will also be called Sena Bhavan, Sada Sarvankar, the rebel Sena MLA from Mahim, who has been part of the search committee, said it would be a regular party office used for administrative purposes.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out