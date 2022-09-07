Punjab: ASI kills self at Mukstar court complex

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kulwinder Singh, allegedly shot himself dead at the Muktsar district court complex on Tuesday. Police said the 53-year-old cop died instantly. Muktsar SP (headquarters) Kulwant Rai said the ASI was leading a police team that had escorted prisoners to the court. “Eyewitnesses said Kulwinder used his official carbine to take his life,” he added.

‘AAP government keen to set up film city’

Chandigarh Housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Tuesday said that the AAP government was keen to set up North India’s first state-of-the-art film and entertainment city in Punjab. “This will provide a platform to the Punjabi film and music industry,” he said after a visit to Ramoji Film City and Annapurna Studios along with a delegation to study their infrastructure and concept in detail.

Adopt allied activities to boost income: CM to farmers

Chandigarh CM Bhagwant Mann urged the farmers to adopt horticulture, bee-keeping and other agriculture allied activities to supplement their income. Mann, while launching items produced by Markfed here, said food production has reached the point of saturation and the need of the hour is to maximise fruit and vegetable production.