Punjab assembly passes resolution against Centre’s draft agri marketing policy

Chandigarh : The Punjab assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Centre’s draft National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, describing it as an attempt to reintroduce the three farm laws repealed by the Union government in 2021. The Punjab assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Centre’s draft National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, describing it as an attempt to reintroduce the three farm laws repealed by the Union government in 2021. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Concluding the debate on the resolution on the last day of the two-day assembly session, Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian reaffirmed Punjab’s strong opposition to the draft.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state government had already rejected the proposal outright through a written reply to the Union government, calling it detrimental to Punjab’s interests.

Mann criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to announce the minimum support price (MSP) promised to farmers. He accused the Centre of treating Punjab unfairly due to the state’s leading role in the farmers’ protest that forced the withdrawal of the farm laws. He argued that the Union government’s reluctance to ensure MSP stems from its resentment toward Punjab’s resistance.

Reiterating that agricultural marketing is a state subject under the Constitution, Mann said that policies should be tailored to regional needs. He accused the Centre of overstepping its authority and undermining state autonomy.

For Punjab farmers, wheat and paddy procurement at MSP is of paramount importance, Mann said, adding that the draft policy remains silent on this issue. He warned that the Centre’s long-term goal appears to be the gradual dismantling of MSP-based procurement, a key concern during the 2020 farmers’ agitation.

The CM asserted that since agriculture marketing falls under state jurisdiction, the Union government should refrain from imposing a national policy and allow states to frame their own policies according to their unique needs.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa extended conditional support to the Punjab government against the draft policy, calling it harmful to Punjab’s agricultural sector. “The Punjab Congress is ready to stand with the state government to protect Punjab’s interests,” Bajwa declared, adding: “We will not hesitate to fight alongside the government to safeguard our farmers’ rights”.

Calling the BJP as anti-Punjab, Bajwa accused the party of deliberately weakening the state economically and politically. He also slammed the AAP government for failing to secure the pending rural development fund (RDF) of ₹8,000 crore from the Centre.

“If CM Bhagwant Mann takes the lead in protecting Punjab’s interests, we are even willing to join protests at Prime Minister Modi’s residence to demand the RDF,” Bajwa stated.

Call to reopen highways

blocked by farmers

Supporting the resolution, Punjab’s renewable energy minister and state AAP chief Aman Arora urged protesting farmer unions to reopen the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, where demonstrations have been ongoing since February 13 last year.

“While the entire House supports the ongoing farmer agitation, the closure of these two crucial inter-state highways has severely impacted Punjab’s industry and trade,” Arora said.

He warned that continued blockades could lead to large-scale economic losses, including the cancellation of industrial orders worth crores. Arora proposed forming an all-party House panel to negotiate with farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher to resolve the issue.

“I hope our farmer leaders will listen to the voices of three crore Punjabis and reopen these roads,” he added.