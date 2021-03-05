IND USA
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab assembly passes resolution for unconditional withdrawal of Centre’s farm laws
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal in the Punjab assembly. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab assembly passes resolution for unconditional withdrawal of Centre’s farm laws

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh moves resolution, while AAP demands he clarify if he was part of the Centre’s high-powered panel on the farm laws
By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:44 PM IST

The Punjab assembly on Friday passed a resolution, demanding that the Centre withdraw the three contentious farm laws unconditionally.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh moved a resolution to this effect in the assembly after which it was passed in the absence of the Shiromani Akali Dal members, who have been suspended for the rest of the budget session for their unruly conduct during the CM’s address. The Akali MLAs raised slogans against the state’s Congress government when Capt Amarinder accused SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur of U-turns and doublespeak on the farm laws.

The chief minister was speaking on the farmers’ agitation during his speech in response to the discussion on the motion of thanks to governor VP Singh Badnore’s address in the Vidhan Sabha.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said that Capt Amarinder should clarify if he was part of the high-powered committee of the Union government to enact the three farm laws. He claimed that state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal also attended the committee’s meetings. At this, Manpreet laid down minutes of the meeting before the assembly in which he said he had reiterated that the minimum support price (MSP) should not be tinkered with.

The chief minister’s speech was disrupted yet again and dissatisfied AAP members walked out of the House.

Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs protesting against the power tariff hike outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Akali MLAs suspended for budget session for disrupting Punjab CM’s speech

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Speaker’s action after Akali members raised anti-government slogans when Capt Amarinder Singh criticised SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur for justifying the farm laws when the Centre was preparing to introduce them in Parliament
Police are on the illicit liquor trail since last July’s hooch tragedy that left more than 130 people dead in the border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Illicit liquor racket busted in Amritsar, 11 held with 58-tonne ‘lahan’

By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Amritsar rural police also recovered 4.61 lakh ML of illicit liquor, nine stills, 41 drums, six LPG cylinders, 22 kg of opium plants and 10 tarpaulins from Lakhuwal village in Ajnala sub division
The court observed that a woman contractual or ad hoc employee is entitled to maternity leave on a par with a regular woman employee on grounds of fair play and social justice and there cannot be any discrimination. (Representative photo)
chandigarh news

Can’t deny maternity leave to woman if she’s mother through surrogacy: HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Kullu teacher moves Himachal Pradesh high court after leave request rejected; HC says to distinguish between mother who begets a child through surrogacy and a natural mother would result in insulting womanhood
Dushyant Chautala’s disagreement on Vij’s “love jihad” label for the Freedom of Religion Bill came against a backdrop of growing discord between him and the home minister, particularly in the wake of various inquiries initiated in excise-related matters allegedly at Vij’s behest.(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Don’t agree with term ‘love jihad’, says Haryana Dy CM

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:55 AM IST
  • Dushyant Chautala said that his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, will support the move to enact a law for stopping forced religious conversion
Akal Takht acting jathedar Harpreet Singh said adopting uncivilised and violent means to stop anyone from exercising freedom of speech and expression is inhuman. (ht file)
chandigarh news

Crackdown on dissent worrisome, dangerous: Akal Takht acting jathedar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:21 AM IST
AMRITSAR Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday said that crackdown on the people dissenting amid the farmers’ stir is worrisome and dangerous
Bhupinder Singh Hooda said they also plan to bring an adjournment motion to draw the attention of the government to multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.
chandigarh news

Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandiigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:06 AM IST
  • The budget session comes at a time when the ruling combine is grappling with too many dissensions and conflicts amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the Centre’s new farm laws.
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

ED arrests key accused in Nature Heights Infra scam

By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ED sources said during the probe, several illegal properties of the firms involved in the scam were found to be registered in the name of accused Rajiv Rattan Dhingra
Under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation, faculty members from across Punjab and Chandigarh protesting at Panjab University on Thursday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
chandigarh news

Hundreds of teachers protest at Panjab University over pay scales

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Teachers of Panjab University were on mass casual leave and even boycotted the conduct of examinations to press for pay scales as per the 7th pay commission
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chandigarh house grab case: DSP Ram Gopal’s role under scanner, brother held

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The FIR details that a meeting regarding the deal of the 338 square yards house was held at his office and he helped manage documents for it
Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index
chandigarh news

Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Had stood 5th among 111 cities in 2018; now is ranked 29th among 49 cities with million+ population and 45th overall
A still from Chitkara International School’s virtual annual day. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Chitkara International School creates virtual mosaic for annual function

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Around 1,800 students were divided into different groups and trained digitally by the school’s dance instructors and other staff members
Punjab has been witnessing a sharp rise in its fresh coronavirus disease cases in the last three weeks.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
india news

Punjab logs 1,074 Covid new cases; highest single-day rise in nearly 5 months

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:47 PM IST
The health department bulletin showed 173,658 healthcare and frontline workers have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 disease vaccine in Punjab till now while 44,306 of these workers have received the second dose.
HT Image
chandigarh news

Upcoming Budget presentation in Haryana: Revenue deficit, debt burden sore points in economy

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:18 PM IST
A revenue surplus state till 2008–09, Haryana has consistently been in deficit since then
Also dubbed as ‘Queen of Hills’, Shimla scored 53.05 points in quality of life; 23.39 in economic ability; 69.16 in sustainability; and 83.30 in citizens’ perception survey. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Shimla ranks first in ease of living index

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Shimla scored an aggregate 60.9 points in four broad verticals among 62 cities with a population under a million
