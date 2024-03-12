Punjab assembly session: Cong seeks resolution to condemn Centre, Haryana over farmers’ issue

The Congress sought a resolution to condemn the BJP-led Haryana and central government for using force against farmers protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri border points, during the zero hour on Monday. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa speaking during the session on Monday. (Source: X)

Raising the issue, Congress state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring demanded a dedicated discussion concerning the farmers, who are currently protesting at Haryana borders.

“It is imperative that we, as custodians of the state of Punjab, empathise with the tribulations endured by our agrarian community. The farmers are fighting for the rights of the entire nation. They epitomize the backbone of our state, yet we have witnessed egregious instances of police brutality perpetrated against them by the BJP government-led Centre,” said Warring.

“We should have a one-day debate on farmers’ issues. A resolution to condemn the Centre and the Haryana government for their behaviour against protesting farmers should be brought in the House,” said Warring.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also seconded Warring’s concerns and urged the speaker to announce a date for discussion on farmers’ issues.

Bajwa also assured the speaker that the discussion would be purely on issues related to the farming community without any personal attack on individuals and parties inside the House.

He alleged that the BJP-led Centre was helping corporates. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Pargat Singh alleged that illegal sand mining was taking place in his assembly constituency.

Earlier, when AAP member from Muktsar Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar raised the issue of need to compensate small shopkeepers, speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan intervened and said this is what the farmers are protesting against. “Our farmers are raising is the issue of survival of small consumers and peasantry of the country. If an apple is bought from growers at 50 paisa per kg and is sold to consumers at ₹70 per kg, something is wrong in our system and this is against what our farmers are agitating. I don’t know why our farmers are being vilified wrong,” said Sandhwan.

The speaker also announced to the House that he will write a letter to speakers of all Vidhan Sabhas to support farmers. “Let us at least make an effort that better sense prevails on this serious issue,” said Sandhwan.

Speaker announces ₹1L aid for student hurt in farmers’ stir

Earlier, during the question hour, the speaker also announced ₹1 lakh from his discretionary funds to help a student, Amandeep Singh, who was hit by a bullet in his hands during police action on farmers and is admitted in a private hospital in Patiala. The youngster was mentioned by the speaker in the House on Thursday as well. Other members, including SAD member Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and Raja Warring, also announced to contribute for the injured student.

Meanwhile, Congress member Sukhwinder Kotli raised the issue of opening of a degree college at Adampur and naming newly built Adampur Airport after Guru Ravidas.

AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra raised the issue of shellers shut down after levying heavy penalties and sought government’s attention to resolve the issue.

AAP member Fauja Singh Sarari sought after retirement benefits to home guard jawans whereas AAP member Karambir Singh Ghumman sought government’s attention to start industries in kandi areas.