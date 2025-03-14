Punjab assembly session from March 21, budget to be presented on March 26

Chandigarh : The Punjab budget for the financial year 2025-26 will be presented in the Vidhan Sabha on March 26, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Thursday. The Punjab budget for the financial year 2025-26 will be presented in the Vidhan Sabha on March 26, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Thursday.

The state cabinet, at a meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, approved the summoning of the budget session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha from March 21 to March 28.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said the cabinet gave the nod for recommending the same to governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is authorised to officially summon the state legislature as per Article 174(1) of the Constitution.

The governor’s address will take place on March 25 followed by a discussion on the address, said the spokesperson.

Addressing the media earlier, Cheema said the budget for the 2025-26 financial year will be presented on March 26.

Green signal for ‘English for work’ course for colleges

The cabinet gave nod to exempt the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the education department with British Council Education India Private Limited (BCEIPL) to improve English communication skills for better employability in the future from Section 63(1) of Punjab Transparency in Public Procurement Act. 2019.

This waiver will be placed before the upcoming session of the assembly to continue the “English for work” course for the next two financial years, 2025-26 and 2026-27, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the MoU. This initiative benefits approximately 5,000 students across various government colleges in the state every year. The exemption will ensure the smooth running of the scheme without any obstacles and allow students to benefit from it, said the spokesperson.

Nod to ‘Hunar Sikhiya’ schools

The Cabinet also approved the opening of ‘40 ‘Hunar Sikhiya’ schools (School of Applied Learning) across the state to impart technical training to students.

These schools will be set up at a cost of nearly ₹32 crore which will impart training in trades of banking, financial services and insurance, digital design and development, beauty and wellness and healthcare sciences and services.

Apart from it, three foundational courses in functional English, career foundations (professionalism, CV creation, soft skills and professional development) and technology in everyday life (writing emails, creating work plans and using digital tools) will also be introduced, said the spokesperson.