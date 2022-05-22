Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan preside over cultural event in Ludhiana
Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presided over a cultural event organised by Udaya Kerala Arts and Sports Club at Guru Nanak Bhawan, Auditorium-2, here on Sunday.
Malayala Kala Sahithya Sanskrithi— a cultural organisation working to promote art and culture— distributed 22 national awards and fellowships to people from different fields such as social activities, music, writers, journalism, ayurveda, singing, acting, direction etc.
Sandhwan was accompanied by local MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Ashok Prashar Pappi.
Apart from prominent personalities from the Malayali community, a large number of people associated with the Udaya Kerala Arts and Sports Club were also present on the occasion.
-
Suspense on: Azam absent at crucial SP meet, but colleagues say will show up at budget session
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party senior leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan (who was recently released from jail) and his MLA son Abdullah Azam skipped the key meeting of Samajwadi Party legislators in Lucknow on Sunday, a day before the budget session of Uttar Pradesh legislature. Amid Azam skipping the meeting and continued speculations that he is miffed with the party and its leaders, several party leaders say that Azam will attend the budget session.
-
Ludhiana | Jarkhar Academy seize semi-finals berth in Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival
Jarkhar Hockey Academy edged out Sahnewal Club to make it to the semi-finals of the senior wing of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village here. Sahnewal Club defeated Jarkhar Academy 2-1 in a penalty shootout after the game ended tied 7-7. Since Sahnewal procured 11 points in the tournament, it will vie in the quarter-finals match to advance in the competition.
-
Fuel prices slashed: Ludhiana BJP leaders hail Centre’s move
Local BJP leaders hailed the move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the centre for slashing fuel prices. State general secretary of BJP Jeevan Gupta said the move will provide much-needed relief to people as the government has reduced prices of petrol by ₹9.5 per litre and diesel by ₹7 per litre.
-
UP legislature’s budget session from today
Lucknow: All eyes will be on the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and the strategy of the opposition, as Yogi 2.0 government braces up to face the first budget session of the state legislature, commencing here on Monday (May 23). Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Speaker Satish Mahana have urged leaders of all political parties for cooperation for n smooth conduct of the house.
-
Bihar wheelchair basketball champs face state apathy, sponsorship blues
With no backing from the state government, the Wheelchair Basketball Association of Bihar is racing against time to host the two-day East Zone wheelchair basketball championship, which begins on May 30, said the president of WBAB. “We will be forced to postpone or cancel the tournament if we cannot raise ₹2 lakh (approx.) required for the tournament,” Deepak Kumar Singh, the president of the WBAB added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics