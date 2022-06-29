Punjab assembly to bring resolution against Agnipath
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the Punjab government will bring a resolution soon in the state assembly to oppose the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces.
The CM made the announcement on the floor of the House during zero hour after leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa raised the issue and demanded that a resolution should be passed by the state assembly against the recruitment scheme. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwani Sharma opposed the suggestion. The resolution will be tabled before the House on Thursday, it is learnt.
Raising the issue, Bajwa said that 20% youth recruited by armed forces used to be from Punjab, but governments then made the recruitment population-based and the state’s representation dipped to 7.8%. “With this new scheme, it will come down further to 2.3%,” he said, pressing for a joint resolution of the state assembly to oppose the Agnipath scheme.
Mann readily seconded the suggestion, calling it an emotional issue. “When a 17-year-old would get recruited and return at the age of 21, he would not even be married. He would not be able to call himself a former soldier or use the (defence) canteen facility. I am against this scheme,” he said.
The CM said that Agnipath is a “whimsical and irrational” move of the central government that will destroy the basic fabric of the Indian Army. He said no one, except BJP leaders, has ever understood the merits of schemes like demonetisation, GST, draconian farm laws and others. “Agnipath is an addition to such baseless moves, which no one is able to understand. Not just the Punjab assembly, but all state assemblies across the country should pass a resolution against this scheme,” he said.
BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma, however, opposed the LoP’s suggestion, accusing him of misleading everyone. “They are opposing it because they know that if this scheme works their prospects in the 2029 (Lok Sabha) polls would take a beating,” he said. Listing the advantages of the recruitment scheme, the BJP leader said those recruited at 17 would get an educational qualification, skill training and ₹47 lakh by the age of 21, besides 25% of them would be selected as regular cadre.
Resolution on Moose Wala’s song
Congress member Sukhpal Khaira also demanded that the banning of singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song should be condemned by the state assembly to protect freedom of speech, and made a part of the resolution to be brought against the recruitment scheme. Mann also supported his suggestion.
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
