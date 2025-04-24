Punjab: Audits for private schools over ‘arbitrary’ fee hike underway, says education minister

Amid growing protests from parents over unjustified fee hikes in private schools, state education minister Harjot Singh Bains has assured the public that audits were underway to investigate complaints. Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains unveiled a ₹ 36-crore infrastructure overhaul for government schools under the Punjab Sikhya Kranti initiative. (HT File)

The government is also scrutinising unregistered playway schools, with coaching centres set to follow suit, the minister added.

Bains was in Ludhiana on Wednesday. He unveiled a ₹36-crore infrastructure overhaul for government schools under the Punjab Sikhya Kranti initiative. This plan aims to modernise state-run schools, improve facilities,and create a better learning environment for students.

“We are ensuring that government schools in Punjab now have proper furniture—no student sits on the floor anymore. Infrastructure upgrades are happening like never before,” Bains said

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora was present at the event. “These reforms represent a new chapter for Punjab’s youth, transforming government schools into centres of excellence,” he said.