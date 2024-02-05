Punjab Bachao Yatra: Snub AAP in upcoming LS polls, says SAD chief Sukhbir

As the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ entered Amritsar on Monday, its president Sukhbir Singh Badal cornered Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged poor delivery of various social welfare schemes. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal during the “Punjab Bachao Yatra” in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

All along the route, the SAD president met people from all walks of life and appealed to them to hasten the end of the AAP government by snubbing the party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, alleging that it is corrupt.

Sukhbir said, “Octogenarians are being driven to despair by the AAP government, which wanted to reduce the financial outlay of social welfare schemes. The Shagun scheme has been discontinued even as the old age pension scheme and atta-dal schemes were severely pruned.”

“Over 40 lakh people were denied subsidised-wheat under the atta-dal scheme and such inhuman acts can never be expected from an elected government,” he said.

While listening to the grievances of people, the SAD president assured that once the party comes to power in state, it would put all drug traffickers behind the bars. He said the AAP legislators, who were providing patronage to drug traffickers by coming in the way of their arrest, would also be punished as per the law.

During another interaction, Sukhbir said, “Earlier, Capt Amarinder Singh failed Punjab by making false promises and now Bhagwant Mann was making the state bankrupt by borrowing ₹60,000 crore in the period of two years itself.”