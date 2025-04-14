Punjab Bajwa booked after being grilled over ‘50 bombs’ claim

Police on Sunday booked leader of Opposition in state assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on various charges, including misleading information that endangers country’s sovereignty and unity, hours after the Congress leader was quizzed over his ‘50 bombs have reached Punjab’ claims. Partap Singh Bajwa.

The case has been registered at the cyber crime police station in Mohali, said people in know of the matter. “The FIR was filed against Bajwa under Sections 197(1)(d) (false and misleading information that endangers country’s sovereignty and unity) and 353(2) (false statements intend to create enmity and hatred or ill will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” confirmed a top police official, who did not want to be named. “Bajwa will be summoned to join the investigation and if he fails to elaborate his claims, he will be arrested as the matter is concerned with the national security,” said the official.

Earlier in the day, a two-member team of Punjab Police reached Bajwa’s and questioned him over his claims even as chief minister Bhagwant Mann asked the Congress leader to reveal the source of his information, questioning if he “had direct links with Pakistan”.

Bajwa said he cooperated with the police team which visited his residence here but refused to divulge his sources as he attacked the AAP government over the “deteriorating” law and order issue in the state.

Earlier, Mann lashed out at Bajwa over his claims, saying neither Punjab Police Intelligence nor a central intelligence agency has shared any such information. The chief minister said strict action will be taken if Bajwa’s statement was meant only to “create panic”.

In an interview to a private television channel, Bajwa had claimed, “I have come to know that 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Of this, 18 have exploded, 32 are yet to go off.” Bajwa’s claims came amid several grenade attacks in the state in recent months.

A team of Punjab Police comprising assistant inspector general of police Ravjot Kaur Grewal and Mohali superintendent of police (city) Harbir Atwal on Sunday visited the residence of Bajwa and questioned the source of his statement.

Talking to reporters outside Bajwa’s residence, AIG Grewal said the police team arrived to find the source of Bajwa’s information since it was a matter of national security. “Bajwa did not disclose any source or origin of this information... So far, he has not given any input useful to us,” she said.

In a video message, Mann said, “I want to ask Bajwa how did you get this information. Do you have a direct link with Pakistan? Did terrorists or any agency in Pakistan call you up and share the information that 50 bombs have reached, 18 have exploded and 32 are remaining?”

“What is the source of your information? It is your responsibility to share information. Are you waiting for the bombs to explode and people to die?” he asked. “If you do not have information and gave the statement only to spread panic, then it is a serious crime. Strict action will be taken,” he said.

Mann also sought a clarification from the Congress party in this regard. “Is Congress party hand-in-glove with anti-national forces and does it know how many bombs have reached and exploded? Congress party’s national leaders and Bajwa also should give clarification,” said the chief minister.

On his part, Bajwa said a police team visited his residence and questioned him for his statement. “I gave an interview to a TV channel. My sources had informed me that 50 bombs have reached here and 18 bombs have exploded at police stations in border areas and other places,” he told reporters at his residence. “These are my own sources. As I have remained MLA and MP, I have my sources in Punjab, in the intelligence department and central agencies. They gave me the information two days back, saying the situation is turning sensitive (in Punjab). They warned me that I could also be one of the targets,” he said. The Congress leader said that his family was a terrorist victim, and added that he escaped a bomb attack in Batala in 1990.

“My sources told me that I was the most vulnerable as neither my party is in power in the state nor at the Centre. Be very careful,” said Bajwa. The legislator said he cooperated with the police team and added that he could not reveal his sources. “I told officers that I am willing to assist you but I cannot reveal my sources.”

Later, Bajwa in a statement said, “As the Leader of the Opposition, I hold a constitutional position and am privy to sensitive information...I will not be intimidated. I have made it clear to the police officials that while I stand by my statement, I will not disclose my sources. My duty is to the people of Punjab and to the Constitution,” not to the whims of a vindictive government.”