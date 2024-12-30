Punjab bandh: Commuters bear brunt as farmers block key routes in Mohali

Commuters faced harassment as key roads and toll plazas in Mohali district were blocked by farmers from 7am to 4pm on Monday in response to the Punjab bandh call. Farmers blocking Airport Road near the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, in response to the bandh call on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The bandh was called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha in solidarity with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri protest site since November 26 to put pressure on the Centre to accept the farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

Different farm unions held protests, blocking multiple locations in Mohali district, including the Bhagomajra toll plaza, where farmers closed the Kharar-Morinda road. Protesters blocked the road near Kharar bus stand, Kurali light point near the bus stand, Rani Majra cut, Barodi toll plaza, Dappar toll plaza, Handesra bus stand, Sarsini T-point, Sarsini railway crossing and IISER light point on the busy Airport Road in Mohali.

Those coming from Chandigarh towards IISER crossing were sent back by Mohali police as the Bestech Chowk was barricaded.

Barricades and traffic diversions

“I have to reach Kurukshetra but the police themselves have blocked the road instead of evicting the farmers. This is sheer harassment to the public”, said Vishal Seth, a commuter.

Another commuter said that he had to reach for the last rites of a relative but would have to return.

Farmer leaders claimed clear passage is being given to emergency services, including ambulances, besides allowing people going to the airport, hospitals, marriage functions and for exams.

“We don’t want to harass the public and are allowing emergency services. Those showing wedding invites, air tickets and medical cards are being allowed to pass through. We have got support from the public as most of them are staying home. Shopkeepers have also kept their shops closed in our support and the roadways buses are not plying either,” said Jaspal Singh Niamian, a farmer leader of BKU (Lakhowal).

Commuters were seen having heated arguments with farmers after appealing to them to let them reach their offices, but in vain.

State govt staff in a fix

Punjab government employees were a confused lot as the state did not announce a holiday amid the bandh call.

“I have received several calls from the staff and mostly people are hesitant to attend office today. Either the state government should have declared it a holiday or police should have made adequate arrangements to ensure people don’t face harassment. Workers’ unions at the Mohali DC office are also supporting the farmers and are ensuring that offices remain closed,” a local municipal corporation official said, requesting anonymity.

Around 600 police personnel have been deployed across the district to avoid any untoward incident.