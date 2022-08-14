Punjab bans use of 10 insecticides for basmati crop

Punjab government has banned the use of 10 insecticides for basmati crop as the agro-chemicals were becoming a constraint in the export of the aromatic rice.

The state government has issued directions to stop sale, stock and distribution of insecticides -- Acephate, Buprofezin, Chloropyriphos, Methamidophos, Propiconazole, Thiamethoxam, Profenofos, Isoprothiolane, Carbendazim, Tricyclazole, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in a statement. These insecticides were being potential constraint in the export and consumption of rice, especially basmati rice, the minister said. “The above-mentioned pesticides are banned in Punjab for a period of 60 days so that good quality basmati rice with no residual effect can be produced,” added Dhaliwal.