Punjab bans use of 10 insecticides for basmati crop
Punjab government has banned the use of 10 insecticides for basmati crop as the agro-chemicals were becoming a constraint in the export of the aromatic rice.
The state government has issued directions to stop sale, stock and distribution of insecticides -- Acephate, Buprofezin, Chloropyriphos, Methamidophos, Propiconazole, Thiamethoxam, Profenofos, Isoprothiolane, Carbendazim, Tricyclazole, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in a statement. These insecticides were being potential constraint in the export and consumption of rice, especially basmati rice, the minister said. “The above-mentioned pesticides are banned in Punjab for a period of 60 days so that good quality basmati rice with no residual effect can be produced,” added Dhaliwal.
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
