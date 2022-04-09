Punjab beat Bengal to enter U-25 cricket tournament quarterfinals

Qualifying for the quarterfinals, Punjab recorded a fine 55-run win over Bengal during the ongoing U-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Bengal won the toss and elected to field. Batting first, Punjab scored 312 runs in 94.4 overs in their first innings. Ikjot Singh Thind, scored 75 runs off 128 balls, and Pukhraj Mann, scored 72 runs off 126 balls. Mohammad Kaif claimed four wickets for 52 runs and Sandipan Das, Pradipta Pramanik and A Mishra took two wickets each, emerging as the most successful wicket takers for Bengal

Replying, Bengal were bowled out for 282 runs in 91.2 overs in their first innings. Sudip Kumar Gharami scored 88 runs off 175 balls, while Agniv Pan scored 49 runs off 84 for Bengal. Aryaman Dhaliwal (five for 84) and Harry Dhaliwal (two for 51) were the most successful wicket takers for Punjab.

Punjab in their second innings scored 233 in 106.5 overs. Vishwa Pratap Singh scored 52 runs off 101 balls, and Anshul Chaudhary scored 47 runs off 116 balls. A Mishra took six wickets for 59 runs and was the most successful wicket taker for Bengal.

Later, Bengal were bundled out for 208 runs in 56.1 overs in their second innings and lost the match by 55 runs. Naman Dhir (four for 45) and Sanvir Singh (two for 8) were the most successful wicket takers for Punjab. With this, the Punjab won the match by 55 runs and received six points.