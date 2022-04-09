Punjab beat Bengal to enter U-25 cricket tournament quarterfinals
Qualifying for the quarterfinals, Punjab recorded a fine 55-run win over Bengal during the ongoing U-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Bengal won the toss and elected to field. Batting first, Punjab scored 312 runs in 94.4 overs in their first innings. Ikjot Singh Thind, scored 75 runs off 128 balls, and Pukhraj Mann, scored 72 runs off 126 balls. Mohammad Kaif claimed four wickets for 52 runs and Sandipan Das, Pradipta Pramanik and A Mishra took two wickets each, emerging as the most successful wicket takers for Bengal
Replying, Bengal were bowled out for 282 runs in 91.2 overs in their first innings. Sudip Kumar Gharami scored 88 runs off 175 balls, while Agniv Pan scored 49 runs off 84 for Bengal. Aryaman Dhaliwal (five for 84) and Harry Dhaliwal (two for 51) were the most successful wicket takers for Punjab.
Punjab in their second innings scored 233 in 106.5 overs. Vishwa Pratap Singh scored 52 runs off 101 balls, and Anshul Chaudhary scored 47 runs off 116 balls. A Mishra took six wickets for 59 runs and was the most successful wicket taker for Bengal.
Later, Bengal were bundled out for 208 runs in 56.1 overs in their second innings and lost the match by 55 runs. Naman Dhir (four for 45) and Sanvir Singh (two for 8) were the most successful wicket takers for Punjab. With this, the Punjab won the match by 55 runs and received six points.
-
NGT asks Noida authorities to report on encroachment of wetlands
The National Green Tribunal on Friday formed a joint committee comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the Uttar Pradesh State Wetlands Authority and the district magistrate and asked them to file a report within two months on the encroachment of 117 water bodies and wetlands in Noida. The green court also asked the committee to explain what is being done to conserve the water bodies in Noida.
-
Kaustubh Sharma is new Ludhiana police commissioner
A 2001-batch IPS officer, Kaustubh Sharma, has been appointed the police commissioner of Ludhiana. Bhullar had taken charge as Ludhiana top cop on September 21, 2021. Sharma has previously served as IG, special task force, IG, organised crime control unit, IG Jalandhar Range, IG Faridkot Range. Ketan Baliram Patil, who was SSP, Ludhiana rural, has been transferred. He has been replaced by Deepak Hilori. Hilori was earlier deputed as SSP, Amritsar Rural.
-
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, discusses elections in Gujarat and HP
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal, in New Delhi on Friday evening. Pilot reached Delhi after his visit to Ajmer where he had gone to attend the wedding of a Congress leader. Pilot had earlier met Rahul and Priyanka before assembly elections in Punjab in the first week of January.
-
Chandigarh MC commissioner carries out ‘on-foot’ visit to Sector 15
Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra conducted an on-foot visit to Sector 15 on Friday to take stock of ongoing development work and to hear the residents' grievances. This was the third 'on-foot' visit of the commissioner, along with a team of engineers. The commissioner was accompanied by area councillor Saurav Joshi, all superintending engineers and concerned executive engineers, junior engineers of the municipal corporation, office bearers of Resident Welfare Associations and local residents.
-
Three held for duping man of ₹20 lakh in Gautam Budh Nagar
Three suspects were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday for allegedly duping a man of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of exchanging notes of larger denominations. The police recovered ₹25.50 lakh cash and a car from the three men, officials said on Friday. The three were presently residing in rented accommodations in high-rise societies in Greater Noida West. Arvind Kumar was known to the victim and acted as the middleman, police said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics