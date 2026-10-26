Punjab being developed as leading education hub: Mann

Punjab is being developed as a leading education destination, with ample funding for upgrading government schools and creating new career pathways for the youth, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said in Dhuri on Sunday. Emphasising the importance of cultural activities in shaping well-rounded personalities, Mann said that every student had unique abilities and potential. (HT)

Addressing a gathering at a regional youth festival at Desh Bhagat College in Bararwal village, the chief minister urged the youth to focus on education and hard work, while stressing that the state needs elected representatives who understand people’s pain and problems.

“The energy, talent and creativity of young people are among Punjab’s greatest assets, and the state’s future depends on nurturing these qualities and providing the youth with meaningful opportunities to excel in every sphere of life,” Mann said, recalling that his journey as an artist began on stages at youth festivals such as this one.

Asserting that education must go beyond classrooms, textbooks and examination results, Mann said the true education lies in developing confident individuals with independent thinking, a strong sense of responsibility, respect for their cultural roots and the courage to pursue their dreams.

Highlighting the importance of youth festivals, he said such events enabled students to discover their hidden talents, overcome hesitation, develop self-confidence and learn valuable lessons in discipline, teamwork and healthy competition. “These platforms enable students to learn from one another, broaden their horizons and prepare themselves to meet the challenges of the future,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of cultural activities in shaping well-rounded personalities, Mann said that every student had unique abilities and potential.

“Educational institutions have a responsibility to identify this potential, provide the right environment and ensure that no talent remains undiscovered for want of encouragement,” he said.

Encouraging young people to remain connected with their roots while exploring new ideas, the chief minister said such platforms struck a meaningful balance between cultural preservation and modern aspirations.

“These experiences broaden the outlook of students, strengthen their confidence and inspire them to strive for excellence beyond the confines of their educational institutions,” he said.

Later, Mann flagged off a ‘Shobha Yatra’ to mark ‘Pargat Diwas’, of Bhagwan Valmiki and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the path of truth, righteousness, equality and justice shown by the revered saint.

He said Punjab, the sacred land of Guru Sahiban, saints and peers, would continue to uphold the values of humanity, dignity and brotherhood, where the seeds of hatred could never flourish.

“In today’s materialistic world, we need to strengthen the values of truth, humanity and social responsibility. The teachings of Maharishi Bhagwan Valmiki Ji remind us that righteousness, equality and respect for every human being must remain the foundation of society,” Mann said.

Divyang morcha activists hold protest

Scuffles broke out between Sanjha Divyang Morcha protesters and the police during the chief minister’s visit after the former tried to remove barricades and march towards the venue of Mann’s event.

The union members have been protesting outside the chief minister’s office in Dhuri since August 6, seeking a monthly pension of ₹5,000 and the filling of around 2,200 to 2,300 vacant posts.

The protesters alleged that several members sustained injuries during the scuffle. Sangrur SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal and Dhuri DSP Gurpreet Singh did not respond to the calls seeking their comments.