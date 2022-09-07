Punjab: Bhagwant Mann govt has failed to check illegal mining, says Bajwa
Bajwa alleged that illegal sand mining is going unchecked in the Rupnagar area which happens to be in the near vicinity of Anandpur sahib the home constituency of minister Bains and the Mann government has failed to check it
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday came down heavily on the Bhagwant Mann government for its “utter failure” in checking the rampant sand mining in the state.
Bajwa said that cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains who held the charge of the mining department, never let an opportunity go, claiming how under his supervision the illegal sand mining in Punjab had nearly vanished. In Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, Bains had claimed the vigilance bureau would probe all illegal mining cases however nothing seemed to be happening in this regard on the ground, he said in a statement.
Bajwa alleged that sand mining is going unchecked in the Rupnagar area which happens to be in the near vicinity of Anandpur sahib the home constituency of Bains. “There are reports sand is being smuggled from Himachal Pradesh the reason behind its prices going so high in Punjab,” he claimed.
He said that Punjab and Haryana High Court had recently banned mining across the Ravi river bed in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts and expressed dissatisfaction over the reply filed by the Punjab government as there was no mention of a specific plan or a strategy laid out to stop the ongoing illegal mining.
