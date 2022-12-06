Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab BJP constitutes 17-member core group

Punjab BJP constitutes 17-member core group

Updated on Dec 06, 2022 10:39 PM IST

Punjab BJP on Tuesday constituted 17-member core group and included former Congress leaders Captain Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and Fatehjang Singh Bajwa.

The 17-member core group includes former Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab BJP on Tuesday constituted 17-member core group and included former Congress leaders Captain Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and Fatehjang Singh Bajwa. The announcement of the core group was made by Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma in consultation with national president J P Nadda.

The other members of the core committee are Ashwani Sharma, Som Parkash, Avinash Rai Khanna, Sarabjit Singh Virk, Manoranjan Kalia, Rajinder Bhandari, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Jaswinder Dhillon, Vijay Sampla, Manthri Srinivasullu, Shwait Malik, Tikshan Sud and Subhash Sharma. All state general secretaries, Parliamentary Board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, state party affairs incharge Vijay Rupani and co-incharge Narender Raina have also been made members of the core committee.

