Punjab BJP jatha leaves for Pakistan via Kartarpur Corridor

A jatha (group) of the Punjab BJP unit, led by state unit president Ashwani Kumar Sharma, left for Gurdwara Darbar Sahib via the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in Pakistan on Thursday morning two hours before chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab Cabinet was scheduled to visit the last resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Two days after Union home minister Amit Shah announced the Narendra Modi-led central government’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor since it was shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, a 21-member jatha of the Punjab BJP left to offer prayers at the gurdwara, 4.7km from the border in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

“Prime Minister Modi has provided us the opportunity of paying obeisance at the gurdwara by reopening this corridor after the pandemic eased. This corridor has been reopened in view of the devotion of the Sikh sangat (community),” Sharma said before leaving for the shrine, where Guru Nanak spent 17 years of his life.

“Today, we are going to pay obeisance at the gurdwara and pray for brotherhood and peace in Punjab. We will pray for country getting prosperous and most powerful. Besides, we will pray for the wellbeing of all,” he added.

A visa-free access to the Sikh shrine was a long-pending demand of the Indian Sikh community. The corridor was opened in November 2019 to commemorate the 550th Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev. It was closed after four months when the Covid-19 pandemic reached India and Pakistan.