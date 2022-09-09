Punjab BJP set for major rejig
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab is set for a major rejig in next two weeks with the party to adjust senior leaders from Congress and other parties who have recently joined the saffron fold
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab is set for a major rejig in next two weeks with the party to adjust senior leaders from Congress and other parties who have recently joined the saffron fold.
As per the information gathered from the BJP high command, the reshuffle will witness the party to likely expand its ambit by adjusting key former Congress leaders on organisational posts.
Whereas, the present state BJP Chief and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma is likely to continue as State BJP chief as the party doesn’t feel any reason to change him at this stage, his entire team at present would get new faces, a senior leader confirmed.
The major change is likely to happen among the general secretaries and the vice presidents, keeping in mind the caste and religious combinations, and the balance between old guards of the party and the newcomers, said a BJP leader, who is holding the key post in the national team. The party is likely to give prominence to the Sikh faces who have jumped into the saffron fold from the other parties, he added. Notably, during Prime Minister’s visit to Mullanpur to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre last month, the BJP has organised Modi’s meeting with leaders from other parties who have recently joined the BJP.
At present, Punjab BJP has five vice presidents and five general secretaries, who all are the homegrown faces of the party. The reshuffle in the state team is being done by the party keeping in mind the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls for which the BJP has pinned high hopes from Punjab. “Since at least four former Congress ministers and few ex-MLAs had already switched to BJP after the 2022 Assembly Polls, it is very important to involve them in the BJP culture and assign them the organisational duties. For us upcoming Lok Sabha polls are the top priority,” a senior leader confirmed. It is learnt that a formula is being worked out by the party to strike a balance among all factors. When contacted state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the party is expanding quite fast in Punjab and any decision regarding how to strengthen has to be taken by the high command at the appropriate time.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
