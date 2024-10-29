Menu Explore
Punjab: Blast at petrol pump in Mansa, owner gets 5cr-ransom message

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Oct 29, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Mansa senior superintendent of police Bhagirath Meena said that an FIR has been lodged and a probe is on

An explosion was reported outside a petrol pump on Sirsa road in Mansa district late on Sunday night and hours later the pump owner got a WhatsApp message from a foreign number claiming responsibility and demanding 5 crore-ransom.

The police have recovered a CCTV footage in which the blast was recorded. (HT File)
The police have recovered a CCTV footage in which the blast was recorded. (HT File)

The police have recovered a CCTV footage in which the blast was recorded.

Pump owner Khushwinder Singh said: “On Sunday around 1:37am, one of the pump employees informed me that an explosion took place near the drain outside the petrol pump. However, no one was injured in the incident. Later, I received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number which I did not answer and around 2am I received a message from same number claiming responsibility of the blast and demanding a ransom of 5 crore. They have threatened to kill me and my family if I failed to pay the amount.”

Mansa senior superintendent of police Bhagirath Meena said that an FIR has been lodged and a probe is on. “The material of the blast is yet to be identified and we don’t know if it was a grenade or not. The forensic teams are working on the spot,” Meena added.

A case has been registered under Sections 308(4) and 351of the BNS at Mansa city police station.

