Punjab border districts targeted:Hours before ceasefire, army foils multiple aerial attacks from Pak

Indian Army’s air defence units intercepted and neutralised multiple armed drones and aerial projectiles launched from Pakistan in Punjab’s border districts the early hours of Saturday. Security personnel inspect the debris of an unidentified projectile which landed amid the conflict between India and Pakistan, in Jalandhar, Punjab on Saturday. (PTI)

The drones were detected after crossing the International Border in several border districts, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Bathinda and Ferozepur.

According to officials, a massive crater — approximately 35 feet wide and 15 feet deep — was discovered in a field in Rajubela Chhichhran village in Gurdaspur district following a powerful explosion at around 4:50am. The blast shattered windowpanes in nearby houses, though no casualties were reported.

In Kapurthala district, another unidentified object fell in a field between Khalyan and Sahni villages around 2.40am, leaving a crater 7–8 feet deep and 12–14 feet wide. Locals reported hearing a loud explosion, and scattered debris was later recovered from the site.

Wreckage of drones and unidentified projectiles was also found in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Pathankot and Tarn Taran districts. Authorities have urged residents not to touch any suspicious debris and to report it immediately to local police. Army teams are currently conducting forensic analysis and secure disposal of the recovered materials.

In Amritsar district, a drone reportedly crashed into the courtyard of a house in Wadala Bhittewad village, sparking a fire that was quickly extinguished by residents. Debris and a large missile fragment was recovered over a 1-kilometre area in Jallupur Khera village. Another explosion was heard near Muglani Kot in Rajasansi, following which army personnel collected debris believed to be from a missile.

Army’s additional directorate general of public information (ADGPI) posted on X: “At 5am, multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units.”

In Pathankot, residents reported hearing multiple explosions and gunfire throughout the night and into Saturday afternoon. Similar aerial threats were reported in villages surrounding key defence installations in Bathinda for the second consecutive day. Two explosions were confirmed near Kot Bhai village early Saturday morning, prompting air raid sirens and official alerts advising residents to remain indoors.

While district officials have refrained from commenting on potential damage to defence infrastructure, eyewitnesses confirmed explosions along the Bathinda-Muktsar road. Police and army teams swiftly cordoned off the affected areas.

In Mansa district, a projectile landed in Mal Singh Wala village near Budhlada town around 2 am, igniting a fire that was soon extinguished. Army units are handling the debris.

Two additional projectiles were recovered Saturday morning in Ferozepur district — one in Burj Makhan Singh village under Guru Har Sahai subdivision, and another in Sandhe Hasham village.

In Jalandhar, a projectile landed in a residential area at Kanganiwal village early on Saturday. A migrant labourer, identified as Satinder Kumar, was injured and was admitted to a local hospital. A few houses and vehicles in the area were damaged.

“I was standing near a window when an object hit a water tank (of a house) around 1.30am, shattering windowpanes of 4-5 houses,” said Sarbjit Singh, owner of the house.

On Friday evening, the army had successfully thwarted a series of drone attacks across Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Amritsar districts.