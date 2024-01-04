Punjab: BSF recovers 530 grams drone dropped heroin in Tarn Taran

Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Wednesday recovered a packet containing around 530 grams of heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, on the outskirts of Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran district. Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Wednesday recovered a packet containing around 530 grams of heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, on the outskirts of Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran district. (Photo: X)

“On January 3, 2024, during the afternoon hours, on specific information regarding the presence of a consignment, alert BSF troops launched a search operation on the outskirts of the Naushera Dhalla village, district Tarn Taran,” the BSF said in a statement.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Further, during the search operation, at about 1:20 pm, the party recovered 1 packet (gross weight 530 g) suspected to be heroin, wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape attached to a ring (made of nylon rope) for hanging it with a drone, along with two luminous sticks from a farming field near Naushera Dhalla village,” added the BSF statement. Yet another attempt by smugglers to smuggle narcotics by drone was foiled by vigilant BSF troops, said the statement.

Earlier on Monday, BSF troops recovered a packet containing around 480 grams of heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, on the outskirts of LS Wala village in Ferozepur district.