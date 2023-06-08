Punjab: BSF recovers Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector

The Border Security Force recovered a Pakistani drone along the border in the Amritsar sector on Wednesday night, a BSF spokesperson said. The Border Security Force recovered a Pakistani drone in a broken condition along the border in the Amritsar sector on Wednesday night, a BSF spokesperson said. (HT Photo)

“On Wednesday, at 9.10pm, BSF personnel heard a buzzing sound of a drone near Bhaini Rajputana village of Amritsar district. They immediately reacted to intercept the drone,” an official statement said.

Police deployed at a checkpoint in the area joined the BSF, and a search was launched. “A drone in broken condition was recovered from the field adjoining Rajatal-Bharopal-Daoke tri junction, on the outskirts of Bhaini Rajputana,” the statement said.

Also read: Punjab: Low-intensity explosion near Ludhiana court complex triggers panic

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300RTK series.

The incident came on a day when Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit was in Amritsar after visiting the border district of Gurdaspur. His visit is aimed at tackling the threat of drones being used by Pakistan for smuggling of drugs, arms, ammunition and explosives.

This is his fourth such visit in the past one year.

During his visit to Dharamkot Randhawa village near Dera Baba Nanak of Gurdaspur, the governor interacted with prominent residents of the village besides sarpanches and member panchayats of nearby border villages.

The governor sought support from the people of the village to aid security agencies involved in tackling drone intrusions from across the border. The BSF and Punjab Police have already announced an award of ₹1 lakh to informers who lead them to the recovery of contraband dropped by drones.