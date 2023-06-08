Punjab: Low-intensity explosion near Ludhiana court complex triggers panic

A low-intensity explosion took place at a godown (malkhana) near the district court complex of Ludhiana after a heap of garbage was put on fire on Thursday, police said. A low-intensity explosion took place at a godown (malkhana) at the police station near the district court complex of Ludhiana after a heap of garbage was put on fire on Thursday, police said. (Representational photo)

The blast triggered panic among people in the court premises and also left the glass window damaged.

Also read: Jaishankar’s strong response to Indira Gandhi’s killing celebration: ‘Not good for Canada’

Station house officer Neeraj Chaudhary said the incident took place around 9am after a sweeper set a pile of garbage on fire at the godown. “While cleaning, a sweeper put a pile of garbage on fire. It seems that glass bottles in the garbage exploded because of the rise in temperature that led to a minor explosion. The sweeper sustained minor injuries on his leg in the incident, and was taken to the hospital,” he said.

Following the blast, a police team and bomb disposal squad reached the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON