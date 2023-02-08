Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along border in Amritsar

Punjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along border in Amritsar

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 12:07 PM IST

Drone, which was returning to Pakistan, fell across the border after it was brought down; third drone to be shot at in Punjab this year

Border Security Force personnel with the drone that was shot down near Rear Kakkar border outpost in Amritsar district on February 3. The drone was carrying 5kg of heroin, which was also recovered. (HT file photo)
Border Security Force personnel with the drone that was shot down near Rear Kakkar border outpost in Amritsar district on February 3. The drone was carrying 5kg of heroin, which was also recovered. (HT file photo)
ByAnil Sharma

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot down a Pakistani drone that intruded into Indian territory in Amritsar district of Punjab early on Wednesday, a BSF spokesperson said.

The incident occurred near Baba Peer border outpost (BOP).

Also read: State will reduce paddy straw burning instances by 50%, says Punjab chief secy

“During the night intervening of February 7 and 8, BSF personnel deployed along the border in Amritsar sector detected a drone intruding into Indian territory from Pakistan in the AOR (area of responsibility) of Baba Peer BOP. The personnel fired on the rogue drone and deployed all counter-drone measures,” the spokesperson said.

As a result, the drone, which was returning to Pakistan, fell in the neighbouring country’s territory across the border, he added.

This is the third drone to be shot down by the BSF along the Punjab border this year.

Last year, the BSF captured 22 drones that were being used for smuggling drugs, arms, ammunition and explosives from across the border.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out