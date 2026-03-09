Edit Profile
    Punjab budget: Agri, allied sectors get ₹15,377-cr push

    Budget focuses on crop diversification, water conservation, stubble management and support for dairy, horticulture

    Published on: Mar 09, 2026 5:44 AM IST
    By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
    Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday allocated 15,377 crore for agriculture and allied sectors in the state budget for 2026-27, with a focus on crop diversification, market reforms and farmer welfare.

    Farmer Navdeep Singh plucking kinnows in his orchard in Abohar. (HT File)
    Farmer Navdeep Singh plucking kinnows in his orchard in Abohar. (HT File)

    Presenting the budget, Cheema said 50% of the allocation will be spent on providing free power to around 14.5 lakh agricultural tubewells, which irrigate 32-35 lakh hectares of farmland during the rabi and kharif seasons.

    “Punjab accounts for nearly 3% of the country’s total cultivated area, yet contributes about 40% of wheat and 31% of rice to the central grain pool,” Cheema said, adding that the state continues to play a critical role in ensuring national food security.

    During the 2025-26 fiscal, the state extended a 33% subsidy on Bt cotton hybrid seeds recommended by the Punjab Agricultural University. The scheme benefited over 52,000 farmers, with 11 crore transferred directly to cultivators, leading to a 19% increase in cotton acreage this season.

    Push for water-efficient farming

    To promote water conservation, farmers adopting Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) receive 1,500 per acre as financial assistance.

    The government distributed 35 crore under the scheme in 2025–26, and has proposed 40 crore for 2026–27 to further encourage the technique, which reduces labour demand and conserves groundwater, said Cheema.

    Crop diversification initiative

    To promote sustainable cropping pattern, a pilot project encouraging a shift from paddy to kharif maize has been implemented in six districts — Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Jalandhar and Kapurthala with an incentive of 17,500 per hectare, an allocation of 15 crore has been made during the financial year 2026-27.

    600 cr to tackle stubble burning

    To curb crop residue burning during the paddy harvest season, the government continues to subsidise stubble management machinery, providing 80% subsidy to panchayats and 50% subsidy to individual farmers.

    While 402 crore was allocated in 2025-26, the provision has been increased to 600 crore for 2026-27.

    Horticulture expansion

    To promote high-value crops, the state will implement a 1,300 crore horticulture programme over the next 10 years with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

    Support for dairy farmers

    Cheema also announced 100 crore to stabilise milk procurement prices, aimed at ensuring better returns for dairy farmers and protecting them from market fluctuations.

    • Gurpreet Singh Nibber
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Gurpreet Singh Nibber

      Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

