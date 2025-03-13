Punjab budget on March 26, assembly session from March 21

The Punjab budget for the 2025-26 financial year will be presented in the Vidhan Sabha on March 26, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Thursday. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema will present the budget in the assembly on March 26. (HT file photo)

The state cabinet at a meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann decided to convene the budget session of the assembly from March 21 to 28.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Cheema said, “The budget session will be convened from March 21 till March 28. It will begin with the governor’s address, followed by discussions on it. The budget for FY 2025-26 will be presented on March 26.”