Punjab budget session: Mohali MLA flags encroachments by builders on road berms

Local MLA Kulwant Singh on Monday raised the issue of rule violations by real estate developers in group housing projects during the ongoing budget session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, alleging that some promoters had illegally encroached upon road berms by shifting convenience shops towards the main roads. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh (HT File)

Raising the matter in the House, the MLA asked the government how many group housing projects sold through auction by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) in the past 10 years had allowed promoters to construct convenience shops outside the boundary walls instead of within the project premises, leading to illegal encroachments along roadside berms. He also sought details of the action taken against such violations.

Responding to the query, housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian informed the House that GMADA had auctioned a total of 10 group housing sites in the last decade. During scrutiny, two allottees were found to have violated the norms.

The minister said the violations were detected in projects developed by JMT Housing Private Limited in Sector 82 and SA Global Private Limited in Sector 77, where convenience shops had been constructed encroaching on the road berms.

Mundian added that notices have been issued to the builders concerned and further action will be taken in accordance with the rules.