Punjab bullying all institutions: Centre on water-sharing row

The Centre on Monday expressed its displeasure over the controversy surrounding the Punjab government not allowing the release of additional water to Haryana by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in April and alleged that the state government has tried to “dictate its terms everywhere”. On May 6, the high court directed the Punjab government to not interfere with the functioning of the BBMB and to abide by the Union home secretary’s May 2 decision, which asked BBMB to release an additional 4,500 cusecs of water to Haryana.

“It is bullying of all the institutions— government of India, including the court and the BBMB, by the Punjab government,” additional solicitor general of India, Satya Pal Jain, who appeared for the Centre, said responding to Punjab’s allegations that all the institutions – BBMB, Haryana and Centre tried to bully the state in giving additional water to Haryana.

The statement by the Centre was made before the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sumeet Goel during a hearing of a plea filed by Punjab seeking recall of the court’s May 6 order.

“Everywhere you (Punjab government) want to dictate—you don’t want to comply with the BBMB decision, you don’t want to comply with the decision of the Government of India and you don’t want to comply with the decision of the court. And when the contempt of court issue (comes up), they say, no, our officers will get demoralised,” Jain further said referring to May 9 proceedings where the court had questioned Punjab why the high court order of May 6 was not implemented and sought names of the officers concerned.

Punjab had filed a review plea on May 14, arguing that the May 2 decision of the Union home secretary, which became the basis for the May 6 high court order was ‘illegal’ as he has no jurisdiction in adjudicating water sharing dispute between two states. The May 6 order of HC had come on a plea from BBMB seeking the withdrawal of Punjab cops from the Nangal Dam, alleging that they were interfering with its working.

Jain further said that a reference to the power ministry was made by Haryana on April 29, when additional water was not released even as BBMB had agreed. It was sent back by the Centre to BBMB to resolve it at the board level. Till now, there is no representation from the Punjab government, he further added.

As of the May 2 meeting, which was chaired by the home secretary, Jain submitted that two officers from the state government attended the meeting, where the decision to give additional water to Punjab was taken. “These two officers have not come forward stating that the decision was not taken. It is coming from somewhere else. They have not said anything, anywhere,” Jain further added also underlining that officers from the power ministry also attended the meeting.

In his submissions, Haryana’s advocate general, Pravindra Chauhan questioned the Punjab government on claims of additional police being deployed due to security scenarios.

“...even in police presence BBMB gates were locked and high court order was not allowed to be implemented,” he submitted, calling the Punjab government’s act as ‘contemptuous’. The Punjab government counsel had completed his arguments on Friday.

The controversy erupted on April 28 when the Haryana government’s demand for additional (4,500 cusecs) water from the Bhakra Dam was approved by the BBMB despite opposition from Punjab.

The Punjab government refused to accept the decision and deployed police at Nangal Dam, 13km downstream from Bhakra, to stop the additional water release. The Union home ministry stepped in on May 2 and directed that additional water be released to Haryana. However, the BBMB said that the order could not be complied with as Punjab Police prevented board officials from discharging their duties.

The BBMB was established by the Union power ministry in 1966 under Section 79 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, which regulates water distribution from Bhakra, Nangal, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar dams between Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Now, the court has disposed of the Punjab government’s plea for modification of the May 6 order. A detailed order is awaited.