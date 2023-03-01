Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab cabinet gives nod to budget estimates

Punjab cabinet gives nod to budget estimates

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 01, 2023 12:14 AM IST

The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to present the annual financial statement (Budget Estimates) of the state government for the financial year 2023-24 on the floor of Punjab Vidhan Sabha in the ensuing session of the state assembly.

The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to present the annual financial statement (Budget Estimates) of the state government for the financial year 2023-24 on the floor of Punjab Vidhan Sabha in the ensuing session of the state assembly. An official spokesperson said that in pursuance of the provisions contained in Article 202 and Clause (1) of Article 204 of the Constitution of India, the Annual Financial Statement (Budget Estimates) of the Government of Punjab for the year 2023-24 is required to be presented in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha after the recommendation of the governor. It also accorded approval to present supplementary demands for grants for the year 2022-23 on the floor of the state assembly. It also approved to present the case of regularisation of excess expenditure incurred from the year 2015-16 to the year 2018-19 in the ensuing Vidhan Sabha session. The cabinet also gave a green signal to place reports of CAG Audit Reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

The cabinet also approved to present the case of regularisation of excess expenditure incurred from the year 2015-16 to the year 2018-19 in the ensuing Vidhan Sabha session. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
(Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

