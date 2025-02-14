Punjab cabinet meet: Nod to disbursal of 14,000-cr arrears of employees, pensioners

The Punjab cabinet on Thursday gave nod to disburse pending arrears of government employees and pensioners worth ₹14,000 crore. The amount, to be released in stages, will directly benefit three lakh government employees and three lakh pensioners. (HT File)

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the Council of Ministers held here under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, said an official release.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said the cabinet gave the approval to release arrears of revised pay and pensions and leave encashment from the period of January 1, 2016, to June 30, 2022 and dearness allowance from July 1, 2021, to March 31, 2024, for pensioners and employees.

This sum, worth ₹14,000 crore, will be released in stages and will give much-needed relief to the employees and pensioners.

There are three lakh government employees and three lakh pensioners who will directly benefit from this move, said the release.

60,000 jobs in govt, private sector

The cabinet also gave the nod to create new posts in the Punjab State Legal Services Authority for setting up 22 new Lok Adalats in the state.

To check the pilferage of taxes in the state by proper utilisation of the human resources in the taxation department, the cabinet also gave approval for the creation of 476 new posts in the department.

Along with it, the green signal was given for changing the nomenclature of the posts of the inspectors in the department as they will be now known as state taxation officers.

The cabinet also gave the green signal for amending the rules and qualifications for the direct recruitment of Physical Training Instructors (PTI teachers) in the elementary education department. This will facilitate the recruitment of 2,000 such teachers across the state in the coming days.

The cabinet also gave nod to revival of 822 posts of Group C cadre in the health and family welfare department. The cabinet also gave approval for creation of 97 posts of various cadres in the Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, SAS Nagar.

In a move aimed at generating more than 50,000 jobs for youth, the cabinet also gave the nod for waiver of stamp duty, registration fee and other additional charges for transfer of land to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) --”NICDC Punjab Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited” for Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) being developed as a part of Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) Project. The project will generate employment of about 32,724 from industrial and 14,880 from non-industrial support amenities.

1,746 new posts to be created in police dept

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced the creation of 1,746 new posts in Punjab Police. Taking to the social media platform X, the Punjab CM said: “A total of 1,746 new posts have been created in police department. Youth can apply from February 21 to March 13. Recruitment will be made for 1,261 posts in the district cadre and 485 posts in the armed cadre.”