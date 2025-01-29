Menu Explore
Punjab cabinet meeting on Feb 10

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 29, 2025 10:25 PM IST

The chief minister had initially convened the cabinet meeting on February 6, a date after voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is fighting to continue in power. However, the date of the cabinet meeting was later changed to February 10.

The Punjab cabinet is set to meet under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on February 10. This will be the first meeting of the state cabinet this year.

The Punjab cabinet is set to meet under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on February 10. This will be the first meeting of the state cabinet this year. (HT File)
The Punjab cabinet is set to meet under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on February 10. This will be the first meeting of the state cabinet this year. (HT File)

The chief minister had initially convened the cabinet meeting on February 6, a date after voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is fighting to continue in power. However, the date of the cabinet meeting was later changed to February 10.

“It was felt that the chief minister and all his ministerial colleagues will remain busy campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate in the high-stakes battle for the national capital till February 3 and may not get adequate time to prepare for the meeting,” people aware of the matter said.

Though the agenda of the cabinet meeting has not been finalised yet, the cabinet is likely to discuss the schedule of the budget session of the Punjab assembly.

