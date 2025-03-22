Punjab cabinet nod to amend RTE Act

The Punjab cabinet has given its consent to amend the Punjab Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011 for omitting clause 7 (1) of the Punjab Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011. This decision, which was taken by the cabinet in its meeting held here on Thursday night, will enable the students belonging to the economically weaker section to avail admission to private schools. The Right to Education (RTE) Act stipulates that 25% of seats in all private schools will be reserved for the students for the EWS. The decision will now remove all the restrictions on the students of weaker and underprivileged sections and provide them access to quality education in private schools across the state. Last month, the Punjab and Haryana high court made it clear that admissions in unaided schools in Punjab will be done as per the RTE Act, 2009, and not as per Punjab RTE Rules, 2011. The court also directed the functionaries of the state of Punjab to ensure compliance in the 2025-26 academic session. The Right to Education (RTE) Act stipulates that 25% of seats in all private schools will be reserved for the students for the EWS.

Transfer of Prisoner Act 1950

The cabinet also gave its not to amend the Transfer of Prisoner Act 1950 to transfer the under-trial prisoners from one state to another. This process will be carried out with the consent of both states, where the under-trial prisoners are currently lodged and the state to which they are to be transferred after approval of the trial court. This step will help ease the situation of overcrowding in the jails of Punjab, according to an official spokesperson.