Punjab cabinet okays separate service cadre for BBMB postings

The Punjab cabinet on Saturday gave its nod for creating a separate cadre of employees to be posted in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

A decision to this effect was taken by the council of ministers at a meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing the media after the meeting, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Presently, our employees are posted in the BBMB on deputation. But sometimes their assigned duties get cancelled, leading to vacant positions to be filled by the BBMB from other states. Now, through the separate cadre, employees will be recruited only to serve in the board.”

Later, an official statement said it was witnessed that a large number of Punjab quota posts remained vacant in the BBMB, which the board filled up with its own cadre.

Accordingly, the cabinet permitted the creation of 2,458 posts for recruitment in the BBMB in its various departments, the statement said. This will give Punjab a larger say in the BBMB as the Punjab government was paying a huge amount towards the board for its operation, it added.

The decision comes in the backdrop of the clash between the AAP government and the BBMB authorities on issues such as water sharing, and the posting of CISF personnel at the Bhakra and Nangal dams.

Last month, the AAP had also alleged that the Centre wanted to grant permanent membership to Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan in the BBMB, claiming the move would be a “direct attack on Punjab’s constitutional and riparian rights”.

The Centre had written to the chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan to include Himachal and Rajasthan as permanent members of the BBMB.

At present, Punjab and Haryana are the permanent members of the BBMB, which regulates the supply of water and power from the Bhakra-Nangal and Beas projects.

Green signal to policy for lands de-listed under PLPA

The cabinet also allowed a policy for lands de-listed under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), with an objective to establish a standardised and transparent framework for the regularisation of the existing structures and for permitting new low-impact residential units on these lands.

It mandates a minimum plot size of 4,000 square yards and includes stringent controls such as a low floor area ratio (FAR), limited site coverage and restrictions on ground+1 structures, an official spokesperson said.

A core principle of the policy is a complete prohibition on any commercial activity and to ensure environmental protection. It incorporates robust safeguards such as mandatory plantation of indigenous species, use of sustainable building materials, and provisions for rainwater harvesting and solar energy.

Policy for sub-division of industrial plots cleared

The cabinet also permitted implementation of a policy prepared on the pattern of one issued by the department of industry and commerce for fragmentation/sub-division of industrial plots under the housing and urban development department.

It will be pivotal in bringing parity in the matter of fragmentation/sub-division of industrial plots within the two departments. Under the policy, the division or sub-division of industrial plots into two or more smaller units is permitted, but the minimum area of each sub-divided plot must not be less than 500 square yards.

Guru Teg Bahadur martyrdom day: Special assembly session on Nov 24

The cabinet also approved the summoning of the 10th special session of the Punjab assembly at Anandpur Sahib as a part of the commemorative events to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur.

The special session will be held at Gurdwara Bhai Jaita Ji in the holy city on November 24, the spokesperson said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the recruitment of 311 nurses in the health and family welfare department, marking a significant step forward in the government’s mission to strengthen the healthcare delivery system across the state.

In addition to this, recruitment of more than 400 additional nurses is currently underway, ensuring that every healthcare facility is adequately staffed to deliver quality nursing care. The nurses will join before the first week of December, the spokesperson said.

The cabinet also gave its nod to revive 16 vacant posts of child development project officers (CDPOs) for the effective implementation of the state and Centre’s schemes related to social security, women and children.

It was also approved to enhance the retirement age for administrative posts in the department of medical education and research from 62 to 65 years.

The Cabinet also agreed to enhance the retirement age of the dental teaching faculty from 62 to 65 years to help meet the shortage of teaching staff in dental colleges of the state, the spokesperson said.

The launch of the Navi Dishaa Scheme to address menstrual hygiene and distribute free sanitary napkins to adolescent girls and vulnerable women was also okayed. The scheme will focus on awareness, education and behavioural change, the spokesperson said.

The cabinet also approved the creation of three new posts for the sports department in Malerkotla.