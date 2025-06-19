Punjab: Canal breach submerges 150 acres of farmland in Sangrur

A 50-foot breach in the Neelowal canal on Thursday submerged about 150 acres of agricultural land near Khadial village in Sangrur district, destroying paddy and maize crops. The breach in the Neelowal canal on Thursday that submerged about 150 acres of agricultural land near Khadial village in Sangrur district. (HT Photo)

The incident triggered resentment among farmers, who accused the irrigation department of negligence. They said that they had repeatedly warned officials, including the sub-divisional officer and junior engineer, about the poor condition of the canal’s embankment before the breach.

Satgur Singh, a farmer from Khadial, said, “Last week, we shared photos and videos with the SDO and JE, advising them to regulate the water flow to prevent a structural failure. But our warnings were ignored.”

Jagdeep Singh, another farmer, said that the canal embankment had seen several breaches over the past two years. “We have been raising the issue repeatedly. All we got from the authorities is assurances. Now our paddy and maize crops are lost. We face a loss of an estimated ₹40,000 per acre.”

He attributed the incident to excessive water discharge into an aging canal system, leading to its overflow and breach.

Sangrur deputy commissioner, Sandeep Rishi said emergency protocols were initiated soon after the breach was reported at 5am. “The SDO, JE, and executive engineer (XEN) were despatched to the site. Our immediate objective is to halt the flow of water. Sandbags and logs are being used to plug the breach, which should be complete by the evening. Strengthening the embankment, however, will take two days,” he said.

The deputy commissioner said the canal embankment had been rendered vulnerable due to encroachment by farmers. “I appeal to farmers whose land borders the canal to refrain from encroaching on or altering the canal’s embankment (patri) for personal gain. Such actions weaken the structure and contribute to breaches,” he said.

He assured the farmers that they would be compensated for the crop loss after the assessment of the damage.