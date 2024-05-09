Punjab CEO asks farmers to refrain from disrupting poll campaigns

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C on Thursday asked farmers’ groups to refrain from disrupting campaigns of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections in the state. He said this during a meeting with a delegation of farmers at his office. Farmer unions staging a protest against MP and BJP candidate from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu on May 8. (HT File)

This comes days after Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jakhar raised concerns over the law-and-order situation in the state, claiming that its party candidates were being prevented from campaigning.

The CEO also directed district election officers and police officers to ensure a level-playing field and security for all candidates.

He stressed that ensuring the security of candidates is one of the primary responsibilities of the district election machinery and the Election Commission of India.

In a circular issued to the officers, the CEO said it has come to his attention that numerous incidents have been reported from various parts of the state. These incidents, highlighted through various complaints and reports in the media, involved candidates being obstructed by agitating farmers, thereby impeding the candidates’ democratic right to campaign and convey their manifesto, he said.

Such actions go against the directions and guidelines of the ECI, he noted.

The CEO further said that it has been observed that gatherings by protesting farmers are often held without permission despite orders by the district magistrates, and loudspeakers are also used without permission.