Punjab CEO, DCs takes stock of preparations for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Punjab's chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C said the instructions of the election commission regarding the model code of conduct have been circulated through the chief secretary to the CM to all the departments of the state government for strict compliance.

The CEO emphasised that following the announcement of the election schedule, the model code of conduct has been implemented immediately across the state and will be applicable to all candidates, political parties, the state government, as well as to the Union government.

He said as per the schedule notification for the elections will be issued on May 7 and the deadline for filing nominations is May 14. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 15 and a candidate can withdraw their nominations till May 17. Polling will be held on June 1.

Meanwhile, the Kapurthala and Jalandhar administrations take stock of poll arrangements.

Kapurthala DC Amit Kumar Panchal held a meeting with the representatives of national and state political parties seeking cooperation and support to ensure free, fair and smooth conduct of polls.

He said that the district election office has deputed nodal officers and constituted teams of officials for the facilitation of the general public and political parties regarding poll activities. SSP Vatsala Gupta was also present. In Jalandhar, DC Vishesh Sarangal directed the officials to set up a single window system at the district administrative complex to grant various permissions concerning election campaigns by political parties and candidates.

The DC said that the administration has designated as many as 80 places in the district to hold rallies and political events.

In Hoshiarpur too, DC Komal Mittal said that all arrangements were in place for the polls. A total of 15.90 lakh voters would cast their votes in the nine assembly segments for which 1,963 polling stations had been established.