Punjab: Chemists on strike today against online sale of medicines

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists has announced a nationwide strike on May 20 against the online sale of medicines and alleged predatory pricing by large e-pharmacy platforms. In Punjab, the agitation is being spearheaded by the Punjab Chemists Association. (HT File)

In Punjab, the agitation is being spearheaded by the Punjab Chemists Association (PCA).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, PCA president Surinder Duggal and general secretary GS Chawla said delegations of the association had submitted memorandums to health authorities, including offices of civil surgeons, highlighting concerns related to online medicine sales, deep discounting practices and alleged regulatory irregularities in the e-pharmacy sector.

The association demanded stricter regulation of online medicine sales, withdrawal of government notifications linked to e-pharmacy operations, strict action against counterfeit and spurious medicines, and curbs on heavy discounting practices allegedly adopted by corporate-backed online pharmacy companies.

Chemist leaders also raised concerns over the alleged misuse of Schedule H-1 and habit-forming medicines through online platforms without proper prescription verification.

According to the association, unchecked online sale of medicines could pose serious risks to public health and contribute to rising antimicrobial resistance.

The PCA further opposed the implementation of the Online National Drugs Licensing System, stating that Punjab already has the XLN India portal for licensing and monitoring purposes. The association also objected to repeated verification requirements imposed on already licensed pharmacists and chemists.

Stir gets support across Punjab

Support for the proposed bandh widened across Punjab on Monday. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Punjab state branch, extended support to the strike and announced that pharmacies operating inside hospitals and nursing homes will continue only emergency medicine services on May 20. Staff at such facilities will wear black badges in solidarity with the protest.

The Punjab Medical Representative Association (PMRA) also backed the agitation and appealed to hospital pharmacy staff to participate symbolically while ensuring emergency services remain unaffected.

At the national level, the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives’ Associations of India (FMRAI) extended support to the strike, alleging that the unchecked expansion of e-pharmacies was affecting employment opportunities in the pharmaceutical sales sector and violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Adding political support to the issue, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla wrote to Union health minister JP Nadda, alleging predatory pricing and regulatory concerns linked to e-pharmacy operations. In his communication, the MP warned that failure to address the grievances could intensify protests by chemists and associated organisations.

Trader organisations, including the Punjab Pradesh Vyapar Mandal, have also extended support to the bandh.

According to association leaders, retail chemist shops across Punjab and several other parts of the country are expected to remain closed on May 20. However, emergency medicine services at hospitals and nursing homes will continue uninterrupted.