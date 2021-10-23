Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab chief electoral officer reviews poll preparedness
chandigarh news

Punjab chief electoral officer reviews poll preparedness

A technical team was also accompanying the Punjab chief electoral to check the EVMs and VVPATs; he said the number of sensitive assembly constituencies and booths will be increased after analysing the situation
Punjab chief electoral officer Karuna Raju presiding over a meeting with district administration officials in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
Punjab chief electoral officer Karuna Raju presiding over a meeting with district administration officials in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 05:03 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In order to review the election preparedness, Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Karuna Raju on Friday convened a meeting with local officials at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here.

A technical team was also accompanying Raju to check the EVMs and VVPATs. He said the number of sensitive assembly constituencies and booths will be increased after analysing the situation.

He briefed about Garuda App, which has been designed to capture the information of polling stations. Raju said due to the pandemic, the number of polling booths has been enhanced to 24,659. He said through the app, officials would be able to upload photos and location of the polling stations from their registered mobile numbers.

He said that app would also minimise the paper works and officials would be able to add, delete or modify voters’ names and addresses.

Raju added that in the next three days, the election commission would complete the entire process in Ludhiana. He instructed the officers concerned to run extensive awareness activities in their areas under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to encourage the voters to participate in the polls besides deleting dead voters and omitting other logical errors.

On the issue of deployment of paramilitary forces, Raju said the commission was keeping a close watch on the situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out