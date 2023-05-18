Appointment letters handed over to 144 Bureau of Investigation joinees in Punjab Police

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday handed over appointment letters to 144 youth in various cadres of Bureau of Investigation in Punjab Police. The Punjab government has so far given jobs to 29,237 youth purely on the basis of merit: CM Mann (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Addressing the new appointees, the CM said it was for the first time in the history of Punjab that civilians have been included in the state police force. He added that the state government has so far given jobs to 29,237 youth purely on the basis of merit.

The CM said that the newly recruited 144 tech-savvy youth will work discreetly to trace criminals and will help in enhancing the efficiency of the state police.

Mann said that Punjab will be soon joining hands with multinational Google to upgrade state police on the scientific lines for which a blueprint has been already been prepared and a formal agreement will be signed soon.

Mann said that the state government has already decided to recruit 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year in Punjab Police for the coming four years to overcome the scarcity of cops. He said that as for these 2,100 posts every year around 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to apply for these posts so all the aspirants will get start preparing for qualifying the tests.